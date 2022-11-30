Neyland Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - KamrynsMom - Wiki Commons

Neyland Stadium is one of the most well-known stadiums in the sport. It is one of the loudest stadiums in football, with two decks of seats enclosing the playing field. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Neyland Stadium yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Neyland Stadium located?

Neyland Stadium is in Knoxville, Tennessee. The address of Neyland Stadium is 1300 Phillip Fulmer Way, Knoxville, TN 37916.

Who plays at Neyland Stadium?

The Tennessee Volunteers football play at Neyland Stadium. They represent the University of Tennessee.

What is the capacity of Neyland Stadium?

The capacity at Neyland Stadium is 102,455, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Neyland Stadium?

Neyland Stadium gates usually open 45 minutes before the game. Giving you enough time to get some food and find your seat before anything starts.

How much is the parking at the Neyland Stadium?

Parking at Neyland Stadium will cost between $20 to $40. The best garages for parking close to the stadium would be Main Street Parking Garage, Locust Street Garage, and the City-County Building Garage, and they are all city-run parking garages.

Can you tailgate at Neyland Stadium?

Yes, you can tailgate at Neyland Stadium. There are two spots for tailgating and fun: the G10 Parking Garage, located between Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena; this garage is known to be the life of the party on game day.

Circle Park, the second spot at the intersection of Peyton Manning Pass and Volunteer Boulevard, is Tennessee Gameday’s crowning point. You cannot go wrong with either location because you will still have a blast. Tailgating opens five hours before kickoff.

Can you watch the Tennessee Volunteers warm up at Neyland Stadium?

Yes, you can watch the teams warm up at Neyland Stadium before the game.

What can you bring into Neyland Stadium?

Neyland Stadium allows clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” and 4.5” x 3.4” Clutch bags, with or without handle/strap, or wallet not to exceed 4.5” x 6.5”.

Is Neyland Stadium cashless?

Neyland Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Neyland Stadium?

Suites at Neyland Stadium cost between $3,500-$10,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Neyland Stadium feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Neyland Stadium.

What is there to eat at Neyland Stadium?

● K-Town Dog Pound is in the stadium’s concourse. The food items on the menu are smokey dogs, sausages, and bratwursts.

● Chili Stand is in the stadium’s concourse. The food items on the menu are chicken chili, cheese chili, and tortilla chips.

● Calhoun’s BBQ is located on the stadium’s concourse. The food items on the menu are smoked chicken sandwiches, BBQ pork sandwiches, and beef brisket sandwiches.

