MLB insider says New York Yankees could seriously consider trade for former MVP in July

One MLB insider, and former general manager, believes that before the July 30 trade deadline, the New York Yankees could consider trading for a one-time MVP to replace or platoon with first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Yankees have caught fire and own the second-best record in baseball. The team has been without ace pitcher Gerrit Cole all season and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge was in a major slump for the first month of the season. But it hasn’t mattered.

Paul Goldschmidt stats (2024): .211 AVG, .291 OBP, .303 SLG, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 23 R

Despite being in a division with another AL powerhouse, the Baltimore Orioles, the Pinstripes are serious title contenders in 2024 and general manager Brian Cashman is sure to look at improving the roster for the stretch run and playoffs before the trade deadline. There are a couple of areas of the roster they could improve and first base may be one of them.

In a new column answering fan inquiries, The Athletic MLB insider and former GM Jim Bowden was asked about the possibility of the team trading for 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt. Well, Bowden could see a deal being made, but under one condition.

“I think it depends on how Goldschmidt performs between now and the trade deadline. If he shows over the next couple of months that he would be an upgrade over Rizzo or an upgrade in a platoon with him, then I would consider it. He’s still a plus defender at first base, a leader in the clubhouse and a flat-out winner. I wouldn’t overpay for Goldschmidt, who will turn 37 in September, considering he’s a rental and has the same age and decline issues as Rizzo. However, to deepen the lineup and protect against future injuries, it makes some sense.” – Jim Bowden

Paul Goldschmidt contract: Five years, $130 million

New York Yankees Chairman Hal Steinbrenner claimed this week that the team’s current payroll is not “sustainable.” However, adding the rest of the seven-time All-Star’s contract would not be bad for the organization long-term since this season is the last on his $130 million deal. Goldschmidt has gotten off to a very slow start to being the 2024 season.