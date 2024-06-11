New York Knicks reportedly showed interest in All-Star guard at NBA trade deadline

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks were extremely active ahead of February’s NBA trade deadline, pulling off multiple blockbuster deals.

That included adding three-and-D wing OG Anunoby in a deal with the Toronto Raptors. These moves played a big role in New York earning a trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

One addition the Knicks did not make despite trying everything possible was the acquisition of six-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry.

Lowry ultimately landed with the rival Philadelphia 76ers on the buyout market. Apparently, New York was in on Lowry before he opted to sign with Philadelphia.

“Lowry was on the Knicks’ list after a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets last winter, according to league sources, though he eventually signed with the 76ers,” Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

New York Knicks could make renewed play for Kyle Lowry this summer

Lowry was eventually dealt from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets in a trade that brought Terry Rozier to South Beach. He was bought out by Charlotte, opting to sign with the 76ers in the process.

The 38-year-old Lowry is not the player he used to be. But he can still be a solid contributor off the bench.

Kyle Lowry stats (2023-24): 8.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 39% 3-point

Lowry is set to hit NBA free agency this summer. There is now a chance that New York could kick the tires on adding the Villanova product to the mix.

He’d back up fellow former Wildcat star Jalen Brunson at the point guard position. For the Knicks, this would be the continuation of a Villanova theme. In addition to Brunson, the likes of Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo are former Wildcat players.