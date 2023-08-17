New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver Nuggets lead fantastic 2023 NBA Christmas Day schedule

The 2023 NBA Christmas Day schedule is set to be one of the best yet with nine playoff teams on the slate, including the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Behind the NFL, the NBA seems to be locked into the number two spot among the most popular sports in North America. So there are many days on the schedule that feature a slew of major matchups. However, none are as notable as Christmas Day.

The beloved holiday has become ground zero for some of the league’s premiere matchups each season and the 2023 edition won’t be any different. On Thursday, the NBA schedule for the 2023-2024 season was released and their slate of five games for Christmas is filled with some of the most popular teams and players in the sport.

New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers featured in 2023 Christmas schedule

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The slate for December 25 begins with a major matchup at noon when the Milwaukee Bucks and new head coach Adrian Griffin visit Madison Square Garden to battle Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. That is then followed by a 2:30 PM ET clash between the league’s current dynasty squad, the Golden State Warriors, as they head to Denver to face off with the defending champion Nuggets.

NBA Christmas Day schedule

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, Madison Square Garden, 12 PM ET

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, Ball Arena, 2:30 PM ET

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers, Crypto.com Arena, 5 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Kaseya Center, 8:30 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns, Footprint Center, 10:30 PM ET

Then at 5 PM ET, the Boston Celtics are in California to play the Los Angeles Lakers and renew one of the most legendary rivalries in the league for the holidays. That is followed by an 8:30 PM ET matchup between reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers as they play the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center.

The final game on the NBA X-Mas Day schedule will feature a 10:30 PM ET clash between the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.