Report: New York Giants are likely to land Mitchell Trubisky

Rumors in NFL circles suggest that the New York Giants will be the likeliest landing spot for free-agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Despite a show of support for incumbent QB Daniel Jones from new general manager Joe Schoen and first-time head coach Brian Daboll, it seems that the Giants are on the hunt for an upgrade at the signal-caller position and have their sites set on former Chicago Bears starter Trubisky.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that sources told him there is a “strong belief” among other NFL teams that the second overall pick in the 2017 draft will be New York-bound.

“Quick note on a QB not named Wilson or Rodgers: Spoke to a team in the thick of it for a competitive backup QB in free agency, and they have a strong belief that Mitchell Trubisky is going to end up with the New York Giants and competing with Daniel Jones for the starting job,” Robinson tweeted.

Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, is entering his fourth year as a starter. Unfortunately for Big Blue, he has not progressed to where the team needs a hopeful franchise QB to be. In several ways, he regressed in 2021 by only starting 11 games, putting up a paltry 2,428 yards passing, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Clearly, the team is hoping for much more out of a first-round draft pick.

Trubisky is a big fan of new Giants head coach Brian Daboll

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Trubisky signed on with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal and worked closely with the team’s then-offensive coordinator Daboll. That experience left a positive lasting experience on Trubisky, and he is a big fan of the Giants’ new headman on the sidelines.

“Josh is incredible,” Trubisky told ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently. “I had so much fun with Josh and really Davis Webb and our whole quarterback room. Learning from Ken Dorsey, Brian Daboll’s offense, and Shea Tierney as well.”

Mitchell Trubisky stats (career): 10,652 passing yards, 64 TDs, 38 INTs

The Giants are currently $7.6 million over the salary cap and will need to make several moves before making a serious offer to Trubisky.

