New England Patriots reportedly have big asking price for No. 3 pick, may use unique strategy

The New England Patriots have done extensive work ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on quarterback prospects, most recently hosting J.J. McCarthy. Amid a growing belief the Patriots will draft a quarterback in the first round, the team also seems to be taking an interesting approach to the first round.

New England has met with McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye during the pre-draft cycle. While which quarterback they choose is a bit out of the team’s control, picking behind the Washington Commanders, the Patriots will have the choice between two of those passers when they are on the clock.

The issue for New England, as opposed to teams like Washington and the Minnesota Vikings, is the insufficient supporting cast already in place. Even after free agency, the Patriots’ roster is one of the worst in the NFL with weaknesses at both wide receiver and along the offensive line.

However, the team has also made it clear this offseason that it wants to find a solution at quarterback. While Jacoby Brissett could be the Patriots starting quarterback in 2024, he’s a short-term fix. Meanwhile, NFL Draft rumors involving teams looking to move up for a quarterback have centered on picks behind New England.

There might be a reason for that. In addition to a belief around the NFL that the Patriots may use the third overall pick on a quarterback, there also seems to be an asking price that might be pushing clubs to look elsewhere.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter said that while the Patriots are willing to listen to offers for the No. 3 overall pick any deal would come at a significant cost.

“The calls are coming in. While it’s going to take a lot to move off this pick, they are going to listen…The question will be whether or not somebody can offer enough to move the Patriots off their spot at 3, to go get the quarterback they want.” Adam Schefter on the New England Patriots’ interest to trading the third overall pick

The Patriots’ receptiveness to moving down from No. 3 overall isn’t too surprising. Eliot Wolf, who is leading the team’s draft strategy, has emphasized the importance of building a strong foundation around a young quarterback and maximizing value. However, even if New England moves down, it reportedly still wants to come away with a quarterback.

“One thing is certain. Even if New England does trade back, they want a quarterback here. So they have to get a quarterback here. Maybe that means jumping around the way Arizona did last year…maybe New England does the same thing here.” NFL insider Adam Schefter on the New England Patriots approach to the 2024 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals’ approach to the 2023 NFL Draft could be particularly intriguing for New England. Last year, the Cardinals traded the third-overall pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for the 12th and 33rd overall picks in 2023 paired with first- and third-round picks in 2024. Then, Arizona traded up to the No. 6 pick to draft offensive tackle Paris Johnson in exchange for the 12th and 34th overall picks.

While there remains significant uncertainty regarding which of the quarterbacks the Patriots prefer, multiple reports now make it fairly clear that the team intends to draft a signal-caller in the first round. Whether it’s Maye or McCarthy, the answer will come on April 25.