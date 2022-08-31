New England Patriots great rips offensive dysfunction: ‘Josh McDaniels’ team looks more like the Patriots’

New England Patriots great Ted Johnson is stunned by how dysfunctional the team’s offense has been this summer as they try to get on track without former coordinator, and new Las Vegas Raiders, coach Josh McDaniels.

The Patriots surprised many NFL pundits last year when they finished second in the AFC East. Despite having a rookie quarterback — which often leads to a losing season — the team finished with a 10-7 record and reached the playoffs. It also set up a lot of hope for the 2022 season with signal caller Mac Jones entering his second season as a pro.

When long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels decided to take the open head coaching gig with the Raiders, some growing pains were expected as the team transitioned to a new offense style, but nothing like what has happened thus far. It was definitely a bad sign when the team did not look to hire an experienced OC and instead installed failed head coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as pseudo-co-offensive coordinators.

Due to Bill Belichick’s legendary run as head coach, where he could often do no wrong, fans and observers of the sport assumed the 70-year-old would just figure it out and make it work. But that hasn’t been the case this summer and the first-team offense has been bad, really bad. Throughout training camp, reports have continued to come out about how poorly the offense has looked at times, and the first-team performance in the preseason has only added fuel to that fire.

New England Patriots legend Ted Johnson slams team’s coaching staff

It has been so disgraceful at times, that Ted Johnson, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the franchise and local radio host took to Twitter on Sunday to air his frustration with how awful the team’s first-team offense has looked. Blaming the decision makers for the team’s fall from grace and claiming McDaniels took the Patriot way with him to Las Vegas.

“I think there is a feeling for people who’ve covered the Patriots for a long time, that they can’t believe what they are seeing from them so far. The way things played out in the last preseason game vs the Raiders, just confirmed what we’ve all been thinking and in some cases saying. It’s taking us all by surprise the Patriots would be so complicit in their own demise. In his first yr as HC Josh Mcdaniels’ team looks more like the Patriots than the Patriots do … unreal.” Ted Johnson rips Patrios coaching staff

The New England Patriots kick off the 2022 NFL season with a matchup against the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11 at 1 PM ET on CBS.