NBA insider says Los Angeles Lakers-Kyrie Irving trade talks have lost traction

One top NBA insider says nothing has changed when it comes to talks of the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Kyrie Irving in a trade, and they seem to doubt it ever happens.

Right behind an eventual trade that includes Kevin Durant, a deal that sends Kyrie Irving out of Brooklyn is the next biggest storyline that NBA and Nets fans are closely following. Despite opting into the final year of his contract, the expectation is that Irving won’t be wearing a Nets uniform in 2022-2023.

One organization that had eyes for the superstar guard even before leaving Brooklyn was a short thing is the Los Angeles Lakers. They were reportedly the only team even willing to give him a max contract despite the rest of the league shunning the idea.

Over the last week, various stories have reported the Lakers’ concerted effort to make a deal with Brooklyn. One scenario included sending the former league MVP Russell Westbrook over in exchange for the 30-year-old. Another wild report even suggested Showtime might try and land both Durant and Irving in a trade.

Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers has not gained any ‘traction’ in recent days

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

While LA fans are hopeful for a world with Lebron James and Irving in purple-and-gold, it seems they may want to significantly lower those expectations.

On a Tuesday appearance on the popular “The Pat McAfee Show,” The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania revealed some bad news for Lakers fans dreaming of Irving bringing his talents to the Crypto.com Arena next season.

“There’s no traction on any type of Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving. There’s nothing new on that, and I’m not quite sure we’re gonna see that take place.” Shams Charania on Latest Irving to the Lakers news

The Lakers have limited money and assets to offer in any trade. On the surface, a Westbrook for Irving trade makes some sense, but Westbrook severely damaged his value during a terrible season in LA last season. With him making $47 million next season, the Nets would need to give up Irving and more to make the financials work in such a deal. It’s understandable if Brooklyn is unwilling to do that.