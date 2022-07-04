Los Angeles Lakers being patient in Kyrie Irving trade discussions

Kyrie Irving seems like a sure bet to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, the questions are when and where? The team most often linked to an Irving trade has been the Los Angeles Lakers, who could be looking to part ways with Russell Westbrook.

There have been several reports linking the Lakers to an Irving trade in the past few days, even suggesting the two teams are in active discussions regarding a potential Westbrook for Irving swap.

Kyrie Irving to Los Angeles Lakers still alive, but not close

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While the Lakers and Nets do appear to be discussing trades, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, a deal isn’t as close as it sounds. As Woj tells it, the Lakers aren’t putting the full-court press on, or at least not yet in their pursuit for Irving.

“The Lakers have yet to be aggressive in trying to put a deal together to get Kyrie from Brooklyn. That may come, that may evolve with time. But so far right now, there’s no traction really on deals either with Irving or Kevin Durant.” Adrian Wojnarowski on potential Lakers trade for Irving

As Woj tells it, maybe the Lakers will still crank up the heat as the offseason goes on, but for now, they don’t appear willing to drastically overpay to get their guy. And why should they? They’re in no position to sell the farm just yet.

Interestingly enough, Durant’s name is also mentioned. As everyone focuses on talks centering around Irving, for Durant to come up as a possibility seems fascinating, yet also unlikely. Would that require an Anthony Davis trade? Or could a LeBron James trade also be on the table? With a player like Durant, everything has to be considered.

Although the report cautions against an immediate agreement, if the Lakers are truly desperate to be done with the Russell Westbrook era, a trade could come together sooner than we think. Many around the league seem to be waiting on an Irving trade, along with a likely Kevin Durant trade, which could be why so many of NBA’s top free agents have yet to sign a new deal.

Related: Philadelphia 76ers among suitors for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving