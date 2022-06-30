Los Angeles Lakers trade for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being floated about

The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly lack any real assets to pull off a blockbuster trade as a way to help LeBron James and Co. rebound after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign.

This has not stopped rumors from swirling about regarding a big-name addition to the Lakers’ roster during the summer.

On the heels of Thursday’s breaking news that Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets comes this report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Appearing on the four-letter network’s NBA free agent special, Windhorst indicated that rival executives have floated about the idea that the Lakers could actually look to pull off a packaged deal for both Durant and fellow disgtruntled Nets star Kyrie Irving.

“But it has been floated to me by executives that if they were to be kept together, the Lakers would potentially have package that you could trade for both of the. But we don’t really have enough information to know.” ESPN report on Los Angeles Lakers interest in Durant, Irving

This is absolutely insane on the surface. Does Los Angeles even have the assets to pull off a trade of this ilk? Remember, Durant just signed a four-year extension last summer. Said deal kicks in during the 2022-23 season. He simply can’t dictate where he goes.

As for Irving he opted into his contract earlier this week — locking himself up for the 2022-23 campaign. Despite this, rumors persist that Irving would like to reunite with his former Cavaliers teammate in Southern California. Of course, we’re talking about King James.

How would a Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trade look to the Los Angeles Lakers would look like

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis would obviouly be the headliner heading back to the Big Apple. Brooklyn is said to be demanding an All-Star caliber player and multiple first-round picks in a package for Durant. Adding Irving in this deal would likely force the Lakers to give up even more.

But that’s not even the start of it. Russell Westbrook’s albatross of a contract would have to be involved in order for the financials to work.

Something akin to Irving and Durant heading to the Los Angeles Lakers for Davis, Westbrook and multiple first-round picks (2027, 2029) could potentially get it done. We’re not even sure that would get it done given KD will likely demand one of the largest returns in the history of the NBA.

At the very least, we have to give it to the Los Angeles Lakers for being relevant at the start of free agency. Whether that actually leads to anything remains to be seen.