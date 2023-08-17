NASCAR Playoffs 2023: Latest NASCAR playoff picture, schedule and everything you need to know

How do the NASCAR playoffs work? The regular season for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is drawing to a close, which means it’s time for racing fans to get excited about the NASCAR playoffs. Here, we’ll provide you with a guide for NASCAR’s playoffs so it can be an entertaining month of racing for you.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs feature 16 drivers all competing for the crown of the best driver in racing. There will be 10 races, with the field of the best drivers all season slowly narrowed down to a final four. Finally, a Cup Series champion will be decided on Nov. 5 at Phoenix.

Related: NASCAR standings

Here’s everything you need to know about the NASCAR playoffs, including the playoff picture and schedule.

NASCAR playoff standings today: Latest NASCAR playoff picture

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the latest NASCAR playoff standings entering Sunday’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.

Rank Driver Wins Playoff Points Season Points Playoffs +/- 1 Martin Truex Jr 3 2035 830 YES 0 2 William Byron 4 2030 726 YES 0 3 Denny Hamlin 2 2025 770 YES 0 4 Kyle Larson 2 2019 709 YES 0 5 Kyle Busch 2 2017 660 YES 0 6 Ross Chastain 2 2014 676 YES 0 7 Christopher Bell 1 2014 709 YES 0 8 Chris Buescher 1 2012 665 YES 0 9 Ryan Blaney 1 2010 666 YES 0 10 Tyler Reddick 1 2009 653 YES 0 11 Joey Logano 1 2008 639 YES 0 12 Michael McDowell 1 2006 542 YES 0 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 1 2005 542 YES 0 14 Kevin Harvick 0 2006 677 NO +145 15 Brad Keselowski 0 2006 675 NO +143 16 Bubba Wallace 0 2000 560 NO +28 17* Daniel Suarez 0 532 532 NO -28 18* Ty Gibbs 0 511 511 NO -49 19* Chase Elliott 0 480 480 NO -80 20* Alex Bowman 0 480 480 NO -80 21* AJ Allmendinger 0 473 473 NO -87 * = Driver is outside NASCAR playoff bracket. Points via NASCAR.com

NASCAR playoffs schedule 2023

Here is the full NASCAR playoff schedule, with all the information you need to know about each leg of NASCAR’s postseason cycle.

Date Race Location Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 3 Cup Series at Darlington Darlington Raceway 6:00 PM USA Sunday, Sep. 10 Cup Series at Kansas Kansas Speedway 3:00 PM USA Saturday, Sep. 16 Cup Series at Bristol Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 PM USA Sunday, Sep. 24 Cup Series at Texas Texas Motor Speedway 3:30 PM USA Sunday, Oct. 1 Cup Series at Talladega Talladega Superspeedway 2:00 PM NBC Sunday, Oct. 8 Cup Series at Charlotte Charlotte Speedway Road Course 2:00 PM NBC Sunday, Oct. 15 Cup Series at Las Vegas Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2:30 PM NBC Sunday, Oct. 22 Cup Series at Miami Homestead-Miami Speedway 2:30 PM NBC Sunday, Oct. 29 Cup Series at Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 2:00 PM NBC Sunday, Nov. 5 Cup Series at Phoenix Phoenix Raceway 3:00 PM NBC

Related: NASCAR schedule

NASCAR playoffs FAQ

Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

How does NASCAR playoffs work 2023?

The NASCAR playoffs start with a field of 16 drivers competing in the Round of 16, which begins with the Cup Series at Darlington on Sep. 3. The drivers are seeded based on their number of playoff points and wins during the regular season.

In the Group of 16 stage, races are held at Darlington, Kansas and Bristol. All 16 drivers then compete in the three races for the first stage, with the winners automatically advancing to the following stage. The remaining spots are determined by total playoff points.

During the Round of 16, there will be a 12-driver cutoff line. The four drivers who fall below the points threshold are eliminated, with the top 12 drivers advancing to the second stage. At the start of each round, point totals are reset, In the Round of 12, all 12 drivers compete in the three races for one of the eight spots in the third round. Following the elimination of the four-lowest scoring drivers, NASCAR advances to the Round of 8 with its eight best drivers competing in three races for one of four spots in the championship.

The NASCAR championship is a winner-take-tall race, with all four drivers racing to the finish line at Phoenix Raceway to be crowned NASCAR’s champion for the 2023 season.

NASCAR playoffs points system

Win Stage 1 or Stage 2 in a race: 1 playoff point per stage win

1 playoff point per stage win Win a race: 5 points

5 points Regular-Season Championship: 15 playoff points

15 playoff points Second place in Regular season: 10 playoff points

10 playoff points Third Place in Regular Season: 8 playoff points

8 playoff points Fourth Place in Regular Season: 7 playoff points

7 playoff points Fifth – 10th place: 6 playoff points to 1 playoff point, descending

What are the playoff rounds for NASCAR?

There are four rounds in the NASCAR Playoffs, all culminating in the path to naming the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Here’s an initial breakdown of the four playoff rounds, you can find more information above.

Round of 16: Cup Series at Darlington (Sep. 3), Cup Series at Kansas (Sep. 10), Bristol (Sep. 16)

Cup Series at Darlington (Sep. 3), Cup Series at Kansas (Sep. 10), Bristol (Sep. 16) Round of 12: Cup Series at Texas (Sep. 24), Cup Series at Talladega (Oct.1), Charlotte (Oct. 8)

Cup Series at Texas (Sep. 24), Cup Series at Talladega (Oct.1), Charlotte (Oct. 8) Round of 8: Cup Series at Las Vegas (Oct. 15), Cup Series at Miami (Oct. 22), Martinsville (Oct. 29)

Cup Series at Las Vegas (Oct. 15), Cup Series at Miami (Oct. 22), Martinsville (Oct. 29) Round of 4: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 5)

Related: NASCAR results

How many races in the NASCAR playoffs?

There are 10 races in the NASCAR playoffs, beginning with the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington on Sunday, Sep. 3 and ending with the NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 PM ET.

Related: Best NASCAR drivers of all time

When is the NASCAR championship?

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship is on Sunday, November 5 at 3 PM ET on NBC. The NASCAR championship is being held at Phoenix Raceway for the Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series. You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on NBC.

Who races in NASCAR playoffs?

The NASCAR playoffs consists of 16 drivers, including the regular-season champion and the 15 best drivers based on points accumulated during the regular season of the Cup Series.

As of August 17, 13 drivers are locked into playoff spots. Martin Truex Jr. William Byron, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chris Beuscher, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have qualified for the playoffs.