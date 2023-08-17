fbpx
Published August 17, 2023

NASCAR Playoffs 2023: Latest NASCAR playoff picture, schedule and everything you need to know

How do the NASCAR playoffs work? The regular season for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is drawing to a close, which means it’s time for racing fans to get excited about the NASCAR playoffs. Here, we’ll provide you with a guide for NASCAR’s playoffs so it can be an entertaining month of racing for you.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs feature 16 drivers all competing for the crown of the best driver in racing. There will be 10 races, with the field of the best drivers all season slowly narrowed down to a final four. Finally, a Cup Series champion will be decided on Nov. 5 at Phoenix.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NASCAR playoffs, including the playoff picture and schedule.

NASCAR playoff standings today: Latest NASCAR playoff picture

NASCAR: Goodyear 400
David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the latest NASCAR playoff standings entering Sunday’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.

RankDriverWinsPlayoff PointsSeason PointsPlayoffs+/-
1Martin Truex Jr32035830YES0
2William Byron42030726YES0
3Denny Hamlin22025770YES0
4Kyle Larson22019709YES0
5Kyle Busch22017660YES0
6Ross Chastain22014676YES0
7Christopher Bell12014709YES0
8Chris Buescher12012665YES0
9Ryan Blaney12010666YES0
10Tyler Reddick12009653YES0
11Joey Logano12008639YES0
12Michael McDowell12006542YES0
13Ricky Stenhouse Jr12005542YES0
14Kevin Harvick02006677NO+145
15Brad Keselowski02006675NO+143
16Bubba Wallace02000560NO+28
17*Daniel Suarez0532532NO-28
18*Ty Gibbs0511511NO-49
19*Chase Elliott0480480NO-80
20*Alex Bowman0480480NO-80
21*AJ Allmendinger0473473NO-87
* = Driver is outside NASCAR playoff bracket. Points via NASCAR.com
NASCAR playoffs schedule 2023

Here is the full NASCAR playoff schedule, with all the information you need to know about each leg of NASCAR’s postseason cycle.

DateRaceLocationTime (ET)TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 3Cup Series at DarlingtonDarlington Raceway6:00 PMUSA
Sunday, Sep. 10Cup Series at KansasKansas Speedway3:00 PMUSA
Saturday, Sep. 16Cup Series at BristolBristol Motor Speedway7:30 PMUSA
Sunday, Sep. 24Cup Series at TexasTexas Motor Speedway3:30 PMUSA
Sunday, Oct. 1Cup Series at TalladegaTalladega Superspeedway2:00 PMNBC
Sunday, Oct. 8Cup Series at CharlotteCharlotte Speedway Road Course2:00 PMNBC
Sunday, Oct. 15Cup Series at Las VegasLas Vegas Motor Speedway2:30 PMNBC
Sunday, Oct. 22Cup Series at MiamiHomestead-Miami Speedway2:30 PMNBC
Sunday, Oct. 29Cup Series at MartinsvilleMartinsville Speedway2:00 PMNBC
Sunday, Nov. 5Cup Series at PhoenixPhoenix Raceway3:00 PMNBC

NASCAR playoffs FAQ

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

How does NASCAR playoffs work 2023?

The NASCAR playoffs start with a field of 16 drivers competing in the Round of 16, which begins with the Cup Series at Darlington on Sep. 3. The drivers are seeded based on their number of playoff points and wins during the regular season.

In the Group of 16 stage, races are held at Darlington, Kansas and Bristol. All 16 drivers then compete in the three races for the first stage, with the winners automatically advancing to the following stage. The remaining spots are determined by total playoff points.

During the Round of 16, there will be a 12-driver cutoff line. The four drivers who fall below the points threshold are eliminated, with the top 12 drivers advancing to the second stage. At the start of each round, point totals are reset, In the Round of 12, all 12 drivers compete in the three races for one of the eight spots in the third round. Following the elimination of the four-lowest scoring drivers, NASCAR advances to the Round of 8 with its eight best drivers competing in three races for one of four spots in the championship.

The NASCAR championship is a winner-take-tall race, with all four drivers racing to the finish line at Phoenix Raceway to be crowned NASCAR’s champion for the 2023 season.

NASCAR playoffs points system

  • Win Stage 1 or Stage 2 in a race: 1 playoff point per stage win
  • Win a race: 5 points
  • Regular-Season Championship: 15 playoff points
  • Second place in Regular season: 10 playoff points
  • Third Place in Regular Season: 8 playoff points
  • Fourth Place in Regular Season: 7 playoff points
  • Fifth – 10th place: 6 playoff points to 1 playoff point, descending
What are the playoff rounds for NASCAR?

There are four rounds in the NASCAR Playoffs, all culminating in the path to naming the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Here’s an initial breakdown of the four playoff rounds, you can find more information above.

  • Round of 16: Cup Series at Darlington (Sep. 3), Cup Series at Kansas (Sep. 10), Bristol (Sep. 16)
  • Round of 12: Cup Series at Texas (Sep. 24), Cup Series at Talladega (Oct.1), Charlotte (Oct. 8)
  • Round of 8: Cup Series at Las Vegas (Oct. 15), Cup Series at Miami (Oct. 22), Martinsville (Oct. 29)
  • Round of 4: Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 5)

How many races in the NASCAR playoffs?

There are 10 races in the NASCAR playoffs, beginning with the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington on Sunday, Sep. 3 and ending with the NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 PM ET.

When is the NASCAR championship?

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship is on Sunday, November 5 at 3 PM ET on NBC. The NASCAR championship is being held at Phoenix Raceway for the Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series. You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on NBC.

Who races in NASCAR playoffs?

The NASCAR playoffs consists of 16 drivers, including the regular-season champion and the 15 best drivers based on points accumulated during the regular season of the Cup Series.

As of August 17, 13 drivers are locked into playoff spots. Martin Truex Jr. William Byron, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chris Beuscher, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have qualified for the playoffs.

