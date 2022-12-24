Minnesota Vikings pull off another crazy win with 61-yard field goal

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings entered Saturday’s home date with the New York Giants at 11-3 on the season and coming off the largest comeback in NFL history a week ago.

Thus far this season, Minnesota has seen 10 of its 14 games decided by one score. In fact, their last 10 wins were by one score.

No one thought that would change taking on a surprisingly good Giants team on Christmas Eve. New York was coming off a big win of its own and wanted to further its playoff credentials.

Despite an ugly Daniel Jones interception in the third quarter, New York kept this close. The team was down 24-16 late in the fourth quarter before Saquon Barkley scored from 27 yards out with 2:01 remaining to pull the Giants within two points. New York then tied it up at 24 after converting a two-point attempt.

That’s when the Vikings did what they’ve done all season. Kirk Cousins led the Vikings down the field 33 yards on eight plays, culminating in a 17-yard pass from Cousins to Justin Jefferson to set up a 61-yard field goal attempt from Greg Joseph. To the surprise of absolutely no one, Joseph nailed a career-long attempt to give Minnesota the win and a 12-3 record on the season.

You have got to be kidding us. Exactly one week after coming back from a 33-0 second-half deficit, Minnesota pulled out yet another absolutely ridiculous win.

It meant something, too. A loss at home on Saturday would have opened the door for the red-hot San Francisco 49ers to jump Minnesota for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. It also would have pretty much ended any hope that the Minnesota Vikings could earn the No. 1 seed in the conference and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Alas, the Vikes pulled this out again. Their last 11 wins have now come by one score. That’s absolutely insane.