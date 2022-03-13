Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sonny Gray traded to Minnesota Twins

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins strengthened their rotation for the upcoming 2022 season, acquiring Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray in a blockbuster trade.

Gray, who is under contract for the next two seasons, fortifies a rotation that lacked stability. Over the past three seasons in Cincinnati, the 5-foot-10 righty covered more than 260 innings with a 2.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a 432/144 K/BB ratio.

Sonny Gray stats (2021): 4.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 10.3 K/9 across 135.1 IP

The Reds officially announced the trade Sunday afternoon, acquiring 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty from the Twins for Gray and minor-league pitcher Francis Peguero.

Petty, selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft is an 18-year-old righty out of New Jersey. Named New Jersey’s Gatorade Player of the Year in his senior season, he posted a 1.00 ERA with 99 strikeouts across 48.2 innings.

Sonny Gray contract: $10.366 million salary (2022), $12 million club option for 2023

Gray will step in as the ace of the Twins’ rotation, while mentoring young arms like Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober. As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic notes, Minnesota is still in the market for pitching and could add a mid-rotation starter.

This is the second trade the Twins have made in the last 24 hours, previously trading catcher Mitch Garver to the Texas Rangers for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.