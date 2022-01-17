Mike Mayock fired by the Las Vegas Raiders

That didn’t take too long. Just days after their exit in the NFL Playoffs, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from Mike Mayock.

Multiple media reports on Monday indicate that the general manager has been fired roughly three years into his tenure with the organization. The Raiders themselves confirmed that.

“We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders,” the team said in a statement. “We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future.”

It’s not necessarily too surprising given that reports earlier on Monday indicated the Raiders were looking to interview outside candidates to become their next general manager.

The decision to fire Mike Mayock comes months after then-head coach Jon Gruden resigned in disgrace. Despite the Raiders’ surprise playoff appearance this season, they struggled finding the right mix in the draft under Gruden and Mayock.

Mike Mayock sees Las Vegas Raiders career end in humbling manner

As noted above, Mayock and Gruden struggled during their three NFL Drafts as the Raiders’ top decision makers. While Gruden had player personnel control, the overall body of work did not paint Mayock in the best of lights. Just check out their misses during this span.

2019: Clelin Ferrell (first-round, 4th pick): eight career sacks

2019: Johnathan Abram (first round, 25th pick): 28 starts, three interceptions

2020: Henry Ruggs (first round, 12th piock): Released after being charged with DUI resulting in death

2020: Damon Arnette (first round, 19th pick): Released after several off-field issues

That’s just not going to cut it. And it’s one of the primary reasons Mayock is out of a job after being hired back in December of 2018.

As for the Raiders’ future, it’s not yet known whether interim head coach Rich Bisaccia will be retained after posting a 7-5 record following the resignation of Gruden. The Raiders are looking at some outside candidates, one up-and-coming Patriots assistant included.

