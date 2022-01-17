Jerod Mayo to interview for Las Vegas Raiders head coach job

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has been a hot commodity this year as multiple teams look to find new head coaches. The Denver Broncos have already pushed to interview the former Pro Bowler.

Now comes this piece of news from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicating that the Las Vegas Raiders have put in a request to interview Mayo for their head coach opening.

This is a rather interesting development in Vegas given that interim head coach Rich Bisaccia led the Raiders to a 7-5 record and a surprise playoff appearance following the resignation of Jon Gruden five games into the season.

Following the Raiders’ AFC Wild Card Playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, players came out in support of Bisaccia being the full-time head coach. However, his assistants have been kept in the dark since said loss — leading to speculation that owner Mark Davis will chase after a big name.

Jerod Mayo as a prime head coach candidate

Aug 29, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo watches the action during the second half against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

A star linebacker for the Patriots from 2008-15, Mayo earned two Pro Bowl appearances and won a Super Bowl during his time in New England. The former first-round pick from Tennessee has since made a transition to the sidelines.

Mayo, 35, has served as the Patriots inside linebackers coach since 2019, leading the likes of Dont’a Hightower and other stud defenders during that time.

With that said, it’s somewhat surprising that he’s already being considered a hot head coach candidate with just three seasons under his belt as a positional coach. That’s a pretty big ascension up the coaching ranks in an NFL that typically values experience.

There’s certainly a reason multiple teams are showing interest in Jerod Mayo as a head coach. He’s highly respected around the NFL world. Working under Bill Belichick has played a role in this, too.

“Bill’s been great with us,” Mayo said recently. “He’s been an open book for me whether we’re talking about X’s and O’s, or structuring a team, or anything like that. He’s been great.”

Las Vegas Raiders head coach and general manager search

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rapoport also reported that the Raiders are likely to put in a request to interview Indianapolis Colts executive Ed Dodds for their general manager job.

This is also interesting in that Mike Mayock remains under contract after finding himself on the hot seat leading up to the 2021 season. Most figured Mayock would be given a chance to build this roster after Gruden pretty much had player personnel control before he resigned in disgrace.

As for Dodds, he’s currently the Colts’ assistant general manager under Chris Ballard and has held that role since ack in 2018. This is the very same front office that has added a ton of key contributors in the draft, including All-Pros Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard back in 2018.

It’s going to be intriguing to see how this entire situation plays out. Even before clinching a spot in the playoffs, reports suggested that Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh could be a candidate for the Raiders’ head coach job. As of right now, it does seem that Mark Davis is going big-game hunting. Whether that means adding Jerod May to the mix as the team’s next head coach remains to be seen.

