Miami Heat’s 3-point barrage led by Gabe Vincent sticks dagger in Boston Celtics

No team in NBA playoff history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, which means, unless the Boston Celtics are set to take one of the most improbable paths to the NBA Finals of all time, we can stick a dagger in Joe Mazzulla’s team.

Thanks to Gabe Vincent sparking the 3-point barrage for the Miami Heat, the Celtics are just one loss away from being eliminated after finishing with 57 wins during the regular season.

The Heat sank 19-of-35 3-pointers for a blistering rate of 54.3%, compared to the Celtics going 11-of-42 from distance (26.2%) in the 128-102 win.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t Miami’s five-time All-NBA member or their two-time All-Star who led the way. Instead, it was the former undrafted pro Gabe Vincent who had a game-high 29 points, sinking 6-of-9 from 3-point range. No one on the Celtics topped Jayson Tatum’s 14 points.

Gabe Vincent with the SMOOTH stepback to reach a playoff career-high 26 points



Heat seek 3-0 lead

The Heat also got contributions from fellow undrafted signee Duncan Robinson, who drilled 5-of-7 shots from the perimeter, and yet another undrafted pro in Caleb Martin, who dropped in 4-of-7 attempts from distance. The two combined for 40 points, with the rest of the bench adding 15 more points.

Meanwhile, Butler had 16 points, and Adebayo chipped in with 16 in a night where they got some rest by playing just 31 and 26 minutes. Getting ready for Tuesday night’s potential elimination game at home shouldn’t be too difficult for a now well-rested Miami squad feeling energized with a large lead.