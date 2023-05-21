Coach Joe Mazzulla admits ‘I didn’t have Boston Celtics ready to play’ after 26-point loss

Heading into the Kaseya Center for their first road matchup of the Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics knew what the stakes were. Yet, first-year coach Joe Mazzulla took the blame following the team’s 128-102 loss to the Heat, falling behind 3-0 in the series.

Speaking with the loss still heavy on his mind, Mazzulla admitted he “didn’t have them ready to play” while also saying he “needs to figure out what this team needs” because, as he’s admitted, he’s lost the locker room.

"I just didn't have them ready to play"



Joe Mazzulla took the blame for Boston's Game 3 loss pic.twitter.com/ovoEhaeQHv — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 22, 2023

After seeing several other, far more proven head coaches with either NBA championship or Coach of the Year awards sitting on the unemployment line, Mazzulla’s seat has to be heating up in Boston.

No team has ever overcome a three-game deficit in NBA playoff history. The Celtics, with two All-Stars at the peak of their game, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, hope to get lucky four times in a row, but being that they haven’t found a way to top the Heat yet, the odds don’t look good heading into Tuesday night.

