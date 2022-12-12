New England Patriots’ Mac Jones loses his cool on coach Matt Patricia

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is in the midst of a disappointing sophomore season. A lot of that has to do with his own struggles under center.

But the combination of veteran coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling plays sure isn’t helping here.

With New England down 13-10 early in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Jones’ frustration level hit a fever pitch.

That included the former first-round pick sending an f-bomb in the direction of Patricia after being forced to call a timeout.

Mac Jones just dropped what might be the most aggressive f bomb in sports TV history. pic.twitter.com/7h5N3zFAk7 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 13, 2022

Just a minute later, Jones was seen waving off Patricia as the play call was coming in.

Mac Jones waving off Matt Patricia a few seconds after dropping a hot-mic F-bomb on #MNF is the perfect way to sum up this #Patriots season. pic.twitter.com/eDQa2t2rEJ — Austin Bumpus (@AustinBumpus) December 13, 2022

It’s rare that we see a Bill Belichick-led team this disheveled. But this has been a continuing theme throughout the 2022 season.

In reality, it extends to the summer months when reports indicated that Jones was having difficulty picking up the Patriots’ new offense under these two “co-coordinators.” Nothing we have seen from Jones and his offense since has shown us that he’s on the same page with the coaches.

Mac Jones stats (2022): 68.1% completion, 1,963 yards, 7 TD, 7 INT, 87.0 QB rating

As a rookie last season, Jones surprised the masses by throwing 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions en route to leading New England to a playoff appearance.

At 6-6 heading into Monday night’s game, the Patriots’ playoff hopes are fading fast. It’s now obvious that frustration is boiling over for Mac Jones.

How New England handles this moving forward will be telling. But if were to ask Patriots fans, moving off both Patricia and Judge for an actual offensive-minded coordinator would make sense. Imagine that.