Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford reportedly underwent a secret offseason elbow procedure

While the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford have tried to downplay the concerns about his throwing elbow, it seems they took measures to try and improve the developing issues during the offseason.

On Thursday morning, just hours before the Rams are set to hit the field to open the 2022 NFL regular season and defend their Super Bowl championship, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the 13-year veteran actually went under the knife after the season to address pain he was dealing with in his elbow in 2021.

“Rams QB Matthew Stafford underwent an off-season elbow procedure to deal with the pain he experienced last season and to help prepare for this season, per sources. Despite the questions about his elbow, Stafford is now said to feel better today than he did at this time last year.” Update on stafford’s elbow

Stafford’s elbow has been the biggest story of the summer for the Rams. The 34-year-old did not play in any preseason games in 2022 and the organization has been very cautious with pushing his arm during drills and practices at the team’s training camp over the last two months.

Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford will have no limitation in Week 1 versus Bills

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Although there was a great deal of concern from Rams fans over the last month about Stafford’s elbow, he heads into their Week 1 matchup on Thursday night with no limitations. Or at least, that is what the star quarterback claimed on Sunday.

“I feel good,” Stafford said. “I’m ready to go. No limitations. … I feel great. I’m ready to go play. Can always be better. Can always try to feel like I’m 21 again. I’ll keep trying. But no, I feel really good. I feel like I can make every throw.”

Head coach Sean McVay revealed last week that he would have no issues with letting his starting QB sling as many as 50 passes against the Buffalo Bills tonight if need be. However, the expectation is the team will closely monitor his elbow throughout the season, just as they did in 2021 during their run to winning the Super Bowl. Stafford received an injection last season to combat the pain he had in his very talented right arm.

Matthew Stafford stats (2021): 4,88g passing yards, 41 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, 102.9 rating

The Rams vs Bills game kicks off at 8 PM ET tonight on NBC.