Rob Havenstein signs three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams

Rob Havenstein has started all 99 games in which he’s appeared since the then-St. Louis Rams made him a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. All starts have come at right tackle en route to the former Wisconsin star becoming one of the most consistent players at his position in the league.

Havenstein, 30, is now finally being rewarded for it. Multiple media reports ahead of the defending champion’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night conclude that Havenstein has landed a three-year contract extension with the Rams. Los Angeles made it official later in the evening.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, this extension makes Havenstein one of the highest-paid right tackles in the game. We will have further updates on the specifics when they become available.

Related: Key players to watch in Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams NFL opener

Rob Havenstein and his importance to the Los Angeles Rams can’t be overstated

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Following the retirement of Andrew Whitworth, Havenstein is now the longest-tenured member of the Rams’ offense. He’s going to play an important role as the team attempts to overcome the loss of its longtime left tackle.

With a statue in that of Matthew Stafford under center, getting elite-level offensive play is going to loom large moving forward for the defending champs. According to Pro Football Focus, Havenstein has posted an 80-plus overall grade in each of the past two seasons. The outlet also concluded that he had the fifth-best contract in the NFL heading into the 2022 season before signing this extension.

Joseph Noteboom will take over for Whitworth as the Rams’ starting left tackle with Havenstein manning the right side in front of Stafford. The veteran will face some difficult matchups throughout the 2022 season with games against the likes of Nick Bosa (twice), J.J. Watt, Brian Burns, Cameron Jordan, Chandler Jones and Joey Bosa.

Rob Havenstein was previously playing under a four-year, $32.5 million deal. He’s now earned raise that places him at market value. Not too shabby.