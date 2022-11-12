Little Caesars Arena: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - Michael Barera - Wiki Commons

Little Caesars Arena in The District Detroit is the home of the Detroit Pistons basketball team and countless other sports, entertainment, and community events. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Little Caesars Arena yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Little Caesars Arena located?

Little Caesars Arena is in Detroit, Michigan. The address of Little Caesars Arena is 2645 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI, 48201.

Who plays at Little Caesars Arena?

The Detroit Pistons play at Little Caesars Arena.

What is the capacity of the Little Caesars Arena?

The capacity at Little Caesars Arena is 20,491, which is the number of seats at the stadium.

What time do the doors open at Little Caesars Arena?

Little Caesars Arena doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Little Caesars Arena?

Credit – 313presents.com

Little Caesars Arena has 32 parking locations available throughout The District Detroit: you’ll always be less than a 10-minute walk from Little Caesars Arena. Parking for Little Caesars Arena can cost anywhere from $8 to $40, depending on the proximity of the garage or lot.

Can you watch the Detroit Pistons warm up at Little Caesars Arena?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at Little Caesars Arena before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into Little Caesars Arena?

Little Caesars Arena allows single-compartment bags, wallets, and clutches smaller than 4″ x 6″ x 1.5″ with or without handles.

Is Little Caesars Arena cashless?

Little Caesars Arena is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Little Caesars Arena?

Suites at Little Caesars Arena cost between $2,000-$20,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Little Caesars Arena feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Little Caesars Arena.

Little Caesars Arena, Signature Level suites are located right off the main concourse, with excellent vantage points for the action. The Signature Level Suites are located on each sideline below the Premier Level.

The Premier Level wraps around the entire arena, between the lower and upper bowls.

What is there to eat at Little Caesars Arena?

Credit – CarbertWiki – Wiki Commons

There are some delicious spots to eat at Little Caesars Arena. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game.

The Classics: Popcorn, hot dogs, coney hot dogs, jumbo pretzels, chicken tenders, potato chips, hot dogs, beer, water, soda, and more at concession stands throughout the concourse.

Popcorn, hot dogs, coney hot dogs, jumbo pretzels, chicken tenders, potato chips, hot dogs, beer, water, soda, and more at concession stands throughout the concourse. Little Caesars: Serving up individual slices of Italian pizza and more in PORTALS 4, 12, 48, and 72.

Serving up individual slices of Italian pizza and more in PORTALS 4, 12, 48, and 72. Sports & Social Detroit: Serving up sports-type food, drinks, and more at the venue.

Serving up sports-type food, drinks, and more at the venue. Coop: Serving up French fries, hot dogs, fries, water, beer, soda, and more at many of the concession stands at the venue.

Serving up French fries, hot dogs, fries, water, beer, soda, and more at many of the concession stands at the venue. 313 Grill Co: Serving hamburgers, fries, soda, water, beer, fries, chips, and more at PORTALS 2, 3, 12, 13, 51, 52, 69, and 71.

Serving hamburgers, fries, soda, water, beer, fries, chips, and more at PORTALS 2, 3, 12, 13, 51, 52, 69, and 71. Taqueria: Street nacho grandee, beef barbacoa, and more in the upper concourse PORTALS 25 and 26.

Street nacho grandee, beef barbacoa, and more in the upper concourse PORTALS 25 and 26. Deaborn Sausage Haus: Serving up Bavarian pretzels, snacks, hot dogs, Italian sausage, and more at PORTAL 21.

Serving up Bavarian pretzels, snacks, hot dogs, Italian sausage, and more at PORTAL 21. Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit: Craft cocktails, southern dishes, water, beer, and more on the Woodward Avenue side of the stadium.

Craft cocktails, southern dishes, water, beer, and more on the Woodward Avenue side of the stadium. Mike’s Pizza Bar: 12-inch pizzas with a wide range of toppings for fans to enjoy.

12-inch pizzas with a wide range of toppings for fans to enjoy. The District Market: Fans looking for fast food to grab during gameday can head to this concession stand. You will find baked goods, Mexican Eats, salads, craft beers, water, soda, sandwiches, and more at PORTALS 62 and 63.

