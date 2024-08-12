11 worst performances from NFL rookies in preseason Week 1

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 of the preseason is in the books, where we saw the 2024 rookie draft class make their unofficial debuts. Quarterbacks stole the show, with nearly all of the first-rounders performing well. However, it was a bad week for rookie offensive linemen. In some ways, this is expected since they’ve had very limited chances to practice in pads or go full speed. But which were the worst performances from NFL rookies in Week 1 of the preseason?

Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers, OT

All 21 of Joe Alt's snaps came at right tackle, which is fitting considering that's where Jim Harbaugh will have him play with the Los Angeles Chargers. Alt wasn't a trainwreck, but he had his struggles too. According to Pro Football Focus, Alt allowed one hurry and one pressure on 13 pass-block opportunities, earning a PFF grade of 66.3. He has room for improvement, but considering it was his first NFL game, it's nothing to be concerned about.

Olu Fashanu, New York Jets, OT

The New York Jets had Olu Fashanu play 25 snaps in his preseason debut. All 25 came at left tackle, where he's expected to serve as Tyron Smith's backup. Fashanu didn't allow any sacks, hits, or pressures in his 12 pass block snaps, but he did commit a penalty. But that's not bad for a 21-year-old who may be a year away from seeing significant amounts of playing time.

Troy Fautanu, Pittsburgh Steelers, OT

Out of all the first-round picks, Troy Fautanu had the roughest preseason debut. He played 25 snaps at right tackle. Out of the 12 pass-blocking opportunities he received, Fautanu let up a sack, one hurry, and two pressures. Adding insult to injury, he also suffered an MCL sprain that will keep him out for roughly the next two weeks, losing out on valuable practice and playing time.

Patrick Paul, Miami Dolphins, OT

Second-round pick Patrick Paul got a lot of run. He saw 63 snaps, all at left tackle. He didn't allow any sacks, but he did allow his quarterback to get hit once, allowed a hurry, and two pressures. Considering he got an extensive amount of playing time, this wasn't a horrible debut, but there's room for improvement.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals, RB

Trey Benson flashed some explosiveness. But his final stat line wasn't pretty, rushing for just 21 yards on eight attempts to finish with a paltry 2.6 YPC. He did have a 19-yard reception, but it didn't count after a penalty erased the outcome. Ultimately, Benson could have found better holes than he did in his first game, but he just needs more experience.

Blake Fisher, Houston Texans, OT

Blake Fisher played 20 snaps at left tackle in his second preseason game after making his debut in the Hall of Fame opening weekend. He was limited to 12 pass-block opportunities, but he allowed two hurries and two pressures. That's a bit too much heat for our liking.

Audric Estime, Denver Broncos, RB

Bo Nix looked great, but his backfield partner Audric Estime, needs more work. He tallied just 31 rushing yards despite having 10 carries. He did get a touchdown, but his biggest mistake was losing a fumble. Having ball security issues is the perfect way to land on the bench and in the coach's doghouse.

Caedan Wallace, New England Patriots, OT

The New England Patriots have offensive line concerns, but Caedan Wallace didn't help himself this week. He split his time between left and right tackle (19 snaps at LT, 20 at RT), but he allowed two hurries and two pressures on 24 pass-block opportunities. He didn't allow any sacks, but the third-round pick will have to keep a cleaner pocket to give the Patriots enough confidence to let him start.

Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints, QB

Spencer Rattler is battling to become the New Orleans Saints' backup QB. But his first chance didn't go as planned. Rattler completed 9-of-17 passes for just 70 yards for a paltry 4.1 YPA. He did add a rushing touchdown, but Rattler needs to find a way to move the chains more efficiently before earning the QB2 job in The Big Easy.

Isaiah Adams, Arizona Cardinals, OT

Third-round rookie Isaiah Adams saw 41 snaps at left guard, but his debut indicates he's not quite ready for major action. Adams had 21 pass-block opportunities, allowing a sack, a hit, a hurry, and three pressures. He'll have to do better than that in Week 2.

Jack Plummer, Carolina Panthers, QB

