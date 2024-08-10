7 quarterbacks that could lose their jobs during 2024 NFL season, including Will Levis

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now that the NFL season has finally arrived let’s look at some quarterbacks who could lose their jobs at some point during the 2024 league year. This list doesn’t just focus on starters; it also includes a few backup quarterbacks. So, which seven QBs could be demoted this season?

Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Rush has been on the hot seat from the moment the Dallas Cowboys traded for former first-round pick Trey Lance last season. He’s managed to stave off his backup ever since, but who knows what could change after a full offseason, training camp, and preseason action? Lance certainly has more upside if he’s called to action. Related: 10 worst NFL general managers in 2024, including Jerry Jones and Tom Telesco

Nate Sudfeld, Detroit Lions backup quarterback

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker waiting in the wings, it’s likely only a matter of time before he surpasses Nate Sudfeld on the Detroit Lions depth chart. Hooker has a lively arm and enough mobility to create extra opportunities with his legs. Meanwhile, Sudfeld is a 30-year-old journeyman backup who’s played six games in his NFL career. Related: 10 NFL teams that will disappoint in 2024, including the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Right now, there’s no danger of Will Levis losing his starting job. However, if the 33rd overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft fails to impress in his first full season as a starter, don’t be surprised to see either Mason Rudolph or Malik Willis be given a chance to create a spark in Tennessee. Yet, we imagine Levis won’t have any issues holding onto his QB1 status. Related: Who is the highest-paid NFL coach? (Today and All-Time)

Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

As the incumbent starter, Aidan O’Connell will be given every opportunity to keep his job. However, the Raiders also signed Gardner Minshew II to a respectable two-year, $25 million contract. That’s not exactly backup money, so the Raiders likely won’t hesitate to pull the plug on O’Connell the moment he struggles. Related: 10 worst NFL starting quarterbacks right now, including Bryce Young

Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Jacoby Brissett is a very capable quarterback. He’s a borderline starter who, if given a strong supporting cast, could probably win nine games or so. But he’s not on a team with a strong supporting cast, so it wouldn’t shock anyone if the third overall pick, Drake Maye, snatches the Patriots’ starting QB job away early on. Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys 2024: Who has the NFL’s best-selling jersey?

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Teams don’t trade up to draft a quarterback 10th overall without plans to start him. While Sam Darnold could be in for a career year now that he’s surrounded by weapons like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Jones, the future QB job belongs to J.J. McCarthy. If Darnold can’t pull his weight, it’s only a matter of time before McCarthy takes over. Related: Pressure Is On Sam Darnold

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports