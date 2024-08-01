10 NFL players who could be traded this season, including Davante Adams

Teams aren’t thinking about trading some of their best players right now. They’re focused on trying to be as competitive as possible. Yet, that doesn’t mean players won’t be traded once urgent needs emerge or once teams realize they’re only pretenders instead of true contenders. Looking ahead, let’s examine 10 NFL players who could be traded this season.
Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Chances are, the Minnesota Vikings would prefer to hold onto their top three quarterbacks. Yet, if J.J. McCarthy continues to look sharp during training camp and rips it up in the preseason, we could see Sam Darnold become a wanted man. Or, maybe Darnold starts the season hot and cools off, leading to McCarthy earning the job and never looking back. With Nick Mullens still on the roster as a capable backup, plus the presence of 2023 fifth-round pick Jaren Hall as a developmental option, the Vikings may prefer to trade Darnold before he becomes a free agent again next offseason. Plus, if a QB-needy team gets desperate, the Vikings could use Darnold to replenish their 2025 draft pick count since they’re only projected to have 3-4 right now.
Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers
If the Carolina Panthers struggle again, 2025 free agent Adam Thielen will become a prime trade candidate. Or maybe someone like Terrace Marshall steps up, allowing the Panthers to trade the two-time Pro Bowler to a contender to help the 33-year-old have a better chance at winning a ring. After recording 1,014 yards last season, Thielen has shown he still has plenty of gas in the tank.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks already have two of their wide receivers of the future in DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Jake Bobo’s also impressed. Where does that leave 31-year-old Tyler Lockett, who’s set for free agency after the 2025 season? Possibly on the trade block, especially if Seattle experiences any early-season struggles after a coaching change.
Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers
Good teams don’t typically trade one of their best young players. But we’re not sure the Panthers are a good team yet. Next season will be the final year of Jaycee Horn’s contract, and they could likely net a first-round pick in return. For a team that needs all the help they can get, trading Horn could be enticing if the Panthers struggle again. This regime did it with Brian Burns, and Horn could become the next victim of Carolina’s woes.
Jonathan Allen, DL, Washington Commanders
Drafting Jer’Zhan Newton may put the writing on the wall for Jonathan Allen with the Washington Commanders. Allen, 29, is only under contract through the 2025 season, and he has a cap hit north of $20 million this year and next. He’d help a contender, and we’re not sure the Commanders are ready to compete quite yet. Of course, Jayden Daniels could accelerate their timeline, but if the rookie struggles, maybe trading Allen is a good way to rebuild for 2025.
James Bradberry, DB, Philadelphia Eagles
James Bradberry is already on the trade block. He doesn’t have a defined role on the Philadelphia Eagles defense. After playing cornerback for the first eight seasons of his career, now Bradberry is working at safety, but not with the first-team defense. It may be time for the 30-year-old to get a change of scenery.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
By making a splash signing with Calvin Ridley, the Tennessee Titans have signaled that they’re not expecting much out of Treylon Burks. However, if the 18th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft suddenly flips a switch, the Titans may prefer to embrace the youth movement. DeAndre Hopkins is set to be a free agent at season’s end, and we’d guess the 32-year-old would want to play for a contender. If the Titans aren’t ready to win, don’t be surprised if Hopkins gets moved.
Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints
The NFC South is up for grabs, so we expect the New Orleans Saints to go for the division crown. Yet, if they quickly realize this isn’t their year either, then improving their cap sheet for next offseason wouldn’t be a bad idea. This could lead to the departure of Marshon Lattimore, helping the Saints bounce back in 2025 with newfound draft capital and cap space.
Matthew Judon, EDGE, New England Patriots
This one is obvious. Until the New England Patriots reach a resolution with the four-time Pro Bowler, he should be viewed as a trade candidate. He’s 31 and stuck on a Patriots team that may be a year or two away from competing in the AFC East. Set to become a free agent after the year is done, the Pats may just prefer to trade Judon to the highest bidder.
Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams will want to see improved quarterback play from the Las Vegas Raiders this season. If not, he’s a great bet to be traded. The 31-year-old has never won a Super Bowl ring, and if the Raiders get off to a rocky start, his desire to win and play a key role on a contending team could lead to a trade request. He’s bought into what Coach Pierce is selling for now, but a rough start could quickly lead to a change of plans.
