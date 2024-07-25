Philadelphia Eagles insider suggests cap-saving trade involving Pro Bowl player

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Like all 32 NFL teams, the Philadelphia Eagles have begun training camp. This year, it’s much of the same for coach Nick Sirianni’s team, returning with a massive chip on their shoulders after losing in the Wild Card round.

The Eagles have made several changes since last season after finishing with the 30th-ranked defense in points allowed. One of those moves involves having Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry playing a different position for the first time in his NFL career.

James Bradberry’s days with Philadelphia Eagles may be numbered

On the first day of Eagles training camp, Bradberry was working as a safety, except he wasn’t doing so as a starter. Instead, he’s been operating with the second-team, which could signal an upcoming roster move.

According to Eagles insider Zach Berman, a Bradberry trade would be a “sensible outcome” if Philadelphia can find another team interested in acquiring the 30-year-old defensive back.

James Bradberry is working at second-team safety on the first day of camp — a sentence I didn’t expect to write when the Eagles signed him to a 3-year, $38M contract following a standout 2022 season when he was second-team All-Pro.



The Eagles spent their top two picks on defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft, adding Quinyon Mitchell with the 22nd pick in the first round and drafting Cooper DeJean 40th overall. Meanwhile, Bradberry is only under contract through 2025.

James Bradberry contract: $4.3M cap hit in 2024, $7.8M cap hit in 2025

Bradberry’s cap number is small enough for another team to have interest. Yet, his play dropped off last season, where he recorded just one interception (tied for his career-low) and allowed a passer rating of 108.6 when targeted.

His performance could cause teams to be hesitant when evaluating whether a trade is worth it, but there are plenty of teams who could use another capable coverage man with the type of experience and upside Bradberry possesses.

