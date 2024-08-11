Reviewing NFL preseason Week 1 debuts for 2024 rookie QB class: How did Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix do?

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft class saw six quarterbacks selected in the first round. From April to August, all we had were scouting reports, practice film, and training camp hype to evaluate the rookie QBs. But now that Week 1 of the preseason is in the books, we finally have some NFL film to review of all the first-round QBs, from Caleb Williams to Bo Nix. So, how did they do?

No. 1 pick – Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

No. 2 pick – Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

The No. 2 overall pick showed exactly why the Washington Commanders didn't hesitate to name him their starting quarterback in his rookie season. Jayden Daniels flashed his Heisman-winning mobility with a touchdown run to cap off his first and only drive. But his first throw was probably the most impressive thing we saw from Daniels, where he uncorked a 42-yard deep strike on-target and on-time in what was an absolute beauty. Commanders fans should be very excited about their future. Jayden Daniels stats: 2-for-3, 45 passing yards, 3 rushing yards, 1 TD

No. 3 pick – Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye might have had the roughest debut of all six first-round rookie QBs. But that may largely be thanks to the downpour of rain in Foxborough. The New England Patriots didn't let their prized QB play very much at all, possibly in an effort to make sure he avoided injury on a messy night. But from what we saw, Maye performed fine, yet there wasn't anything spectacular or alarming to take away from just seven snaps of play. We should see a lot more from Maye during next week's NFL schedule. Drake Maye stats: 2-for-3, 19 passing yards

No. 8 pick – Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Let the Michael Penix clock begin. In his first chance to justify the Atlanta Falcons' decision to draft him just months after shelling out a $180 million contract to Kirk Cousins, Penix passed the test with flying colors. His most impressive play showed exactly what Atlanta saw during their Washington film study. On his first drive, Penix dropped a 41-yard dime down the right sideline with pinpoint accuracy. If he keeps making throws like that without making mistakes, it's only a matter of time before the Falcons trade Cousins to another franchise that needs an accurate passer capable of leading a team to the playoffs. Michael Penix Jr stats: 9-of-16, 104 passing yards

No. 10 pick – J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Seven snaps into J.J. McCarthy's Minnesota Vikings career, he threw an interception. But after that, he was excellent. McCarthy showcased his ability to make plays with his legs, escaping a crowded pocket to turn a negative play into a positive one. Yet, despite his impressive pocket awareness, the best things we saw were his two perfect deep touchdown passes. One went for 45 yards, and the other went for 33. However, Sam Darnold also marched the Vikings down inside the goal line on his first and only drive, meaning McCarthy may have more work to do before securing a starting job. J.J. McCarthy stats: 11-for-17, 188 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, two rushes, 18 yards

No. 12 pick – Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

