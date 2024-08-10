Social media reacts to incredible Caleb Williams NFL preseason debut with Chicago Bears

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

So… it’s safe to say, the Chicago Bears have a legitimate franchise quarterback. There’s no more projecting or talking about potential. Caleb Williams is finally here, and he already looks really, really good.

He only played two drives in his NFL preseason debut, but from the looks of it, he probably could have sat down after the first drive. He didn’t need long to make a strong first impression in the NFL. We know it’s only preseason, and the games don’t count, but Williams is the real deal.

Social media was buzzing, in awe of what the former Heisman winner showed in his brief time on the field against the Buffalo Bills. Here are some of the best reactions captured on the internet.

Related: See where Caleb Williams lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings

The internet is already in awe of Caleb Williams

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t just the eye test that helped Caleb Williams excite the masses; he also had an impressive stat line, albeit with only a limited number of snaps.

Caleb Williams stats: 4-for-7 (two dropped passes), 95 passing yards, 1 rush, 13 rush yards

But then you see the plays, and they’re jaw-dropping. This isn’t something a rookie should be able to do, but Williams looks more advanced than a player who’s never played in an NFL game before.

Caleb Williams' first completion is a laser for a first down



📺: #CHIvsBUF on @NFLNetwork

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/934KG1UBTw — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2024

S

H

E

E

S

H pic.twitter.com/AgvXZNjQWj — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2024

Even this awkward pass below was a perfect spiral. It’s like a cross between Brett Favre and Patrick Mahomes, just slinging the pigskin in the backyard.

Caleb's arm is nuts, man — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 10, 2024

He just looks so poised and confident. Moving in the pocket. Reading progressions. Rolls outs.



But again it’s just preseason. Staying calm — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) August 10, 2024

caleb williams looks very comfortable. impressed. don’t need anyone going overboard in response we know it’s preseason, but regardless…he looks very comfortable. — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) August 10, 2024

I’m very pleased with Caleb Williams’ preseason debut. Looked calm, in control at the LOS & did a nice job of going through progressions.



For #Bears fans who aren’t familiar with Williams’ pocket awareness, welcome. This is why his college Time To Throw doesn’t worry me as much — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) August 10, 2024

https://twitter.com/dave_bfr/status/1822329285216248165

Caleb Williams + Jordan Love + the Lions in the same division for the next 10 years pic.twitter.com/c19VqsBeom — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisYT) August 10, 2024

First drive of a pre-season game, I know, but Caleb Williams looked legitimately immune to the pocket collapsing around him. Chicago got one, unfortunately — BREVY BRIGHTLIGHTS (@brevmanbane) August 10, 2024

2 #Bears drives, both end in points. Caleb Williams hit a 3rd & long, hit a long completion, overcame a holding call, picked up a 1st with his legs, and took 0 sacks on 8 dropbacks.



Great pair of preseason drives for the rookie, I think his day is done. Really fun afternoon! — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) August 10, 2024

Caleb Williams is the most obvious next great QB in the NFL, I really don’t know why people were overthinking him at all — Prez💊 ‘ (@PresidentEmbiid) August 10, 2024

Cant believe Caleb Williams is already the best quarterback in the league — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) August 10, 2024

CALEB WILLIAMS IS TAKING THE BEARS TO THE SUPER BOWL. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) August 10, 2024

after 2 drives with Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/u9JTEPRXyA — Morale Supply Co.™ (@moralesupplyco) August 10, 2024

My final takeaway from Caleb Williams Bears debut: pic.twitter.com/0HsFrdkf3g — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) August 10, 2024

Caleb Williams will make his official NFL regular season debut on September 8 against the Tennessee Titans in a game that’s sure to have millions of eyes tuning in.

Related: 7 quarterbacks that could lose their jobs during 2024 NFL season, including Will Levis