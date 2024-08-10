Social media reacts to incredible Caleb Williams NFL preseason debut with Chicago Bears

So… it’s safe to say, the Chicago Bears have a legitimate franchise quarterback. There’s no more projecting or talking about potential. Caleb Williams is finally here, and he already looks really, really good.
He only played two drives in his NFL preseason debut, but from the looks of it, he probably could have sat down after the first drive. He didn’t need long to make a strong first impression in the NFL. We know it’s only preseason, and the games don’t count, but Williams is the real deal.
Social media was buzzing, in awe of what the former Heisman winner showed in his brief time on the field against the Buffalo Bills. Here are some of the best reactions captured on the internet.
Related: See where Caleb Williams lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings
The internet is already in awe of Caleb Williams
It wasn’t just the eye test that helped Caleb Williams excite the masses; he also had an impressive stat line, albeit with only a limited number of snaps.
- Caleb Williams stats: 4-for-7 (two dropped passes), 95 passing yards, 1 rush, 13 rush yards
But then you see the plays, and they’re jaw-dropping. This isn’t something a rookie should be able to do, but Williams looks more advanced than a player who’s never played in an NFL game before.
Even this awkward pass below was a perfect spiral. It’s like a cross between Brett Favre and Patrick Mahomes, just slinging the pigskin in the backyard.
Caleb Williams will make his official NFL regular season debut on September 8 against the Tennessee Titans in a game that’s sure to have millions of eyes tuning in.
Related: 7 quarterbacks that could lose their jobs during 2024 NFL season, including Will Levis