10 winners and losers from Friday’s NFL Week 1 preseason games, including Michael Penix Jr.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Friday’s Week 1 NFL preseason action didn’t feature a lot of star players, but as football fans, we watched anyway. The NFL fed us three games, and we brought our forks and spoons because, like you, we’re starved for football this time of year. But who were the biggest winners and losers from Friday’s action?

Loser: Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Skylar Thompson and Mike White

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have a QB competition brewing. But on Friday, it appeared neither of Tua Tagovailoa's backups wanted the job. Skylar Thompson got the first crack, but he'd complete just 8-of-19 passes for 95 yards, including a touchdown and interception. Unfortunately, Mike White was even worse, completing 4-of-14 passes for a measly 26 yards. Making matters worse, White was even 'credited' with one fumble.

Winner: Jeremiah Trotter Jr, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Amazingly, Jeremiah Trotter Jr got drafted to the same team his dad played for. While Trotter Jr had to wait until the fifth round, unlike his father, who was a third-round pick, he's already off to a good start. Trotter led the Eagles with six tackles, but he also added a sack and a QB hit. If he can keep this up, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will have a hard time not finding a role for the 21-year-old rookie.

Loser: Josh Johnson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens may need a new backup quarterback. Josh Johnson, who's played for 17 different teams, including those not in the NFL, is now 38 years old. His mobility makes him a good fit to be Baltimore's backup in a scheme that takes advantage of Lamar Jackson's game-breaking ability. However, Johnson still needs to play well. He didn't on Friday. Johnson completed just 4-of-12 passes for 62 yards while adding 11 more yards on two rush attempts. It wasn't a very inspiring performance for someone with eight years of NFL experience.

Winner: Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens cornerback

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

During the pre-draft process, Nate Wiggins was hyped as one of the best cornerbacks available. Somehow the blazing quick Clemson product slipped to pick No. 30, where the Baltimore Ravens ended his slide. Yet, on Friday, Wiggins justified Baltimore's draft decision with an impressive drive that featured multiple pass deflections. He ended with three tackles, including a tackle for loss and three pass deflections.

Winner turned Loser: Kyle Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback

Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Allen has been lurking somewhere around the NFL since going undrafted in 2018. He's bounced around to five different teams now, but he was mostly impressive on Friday night in Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old wasn't perfect; he did fumble once and he threw a game-sealing INT, but third-string quarterbacks often have rough patches. Yet, when Allen was on, he was quite good, completing 17-of-23 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. This 38-yard find to Scotty Miller might have been his best play of the day. But then he ended it on a sour note with a sailed pass attempt that found Texans defender Brandon Hill for an interception.

Loser turned Winner: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles kicker

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Elliott is one of the best kickers in the NFL, but he's clearly not in mid-season form quite yet. The Philadelphia Eagles kicker uncharacteristically missed an extra point in Friday's game, just his fourth one over the past three seasons. Elliott also missed a 50-yard potential game-winner off the right upright. However, his missed kicks didn't matter, thanks to his game-winning 49-yard field goal as the clock expired following a strip-sack.

Winner: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans quarterback

Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans' franchise quarterback didn't get to play much in his preseason debut. But he didn't need to. Stroud, entering his second season, was sharp, completing 2-of-4 passes for 41 yards. But his best throw was a 34-yard touchdown strike to Tank Dell. The season hasn't even started yet, but the Texans offense already looks ready to pounce.

Winner: James Daniels, Pittsburgh Steelers right guard

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

James Daniels isn't on this list because of his play on the field. Instead, he's a winner for becoming the first NFL player to wear a 'Guardian' cap on his helmet during a live game. Head injuries are nothing to play with, and by Daniels breaking a barrier, hopefully it encourages others to protect the most important part of their body. Players want to be on the field as much as they can, and by wearing an extra layer of protection, Daniels just increased his odds of avoiding injury.

Loser: Quez Watkins, Pittsburgh Steelers punt returner/wide receiver

Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

Quez Watkins, in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after four years in Philadelphia, didn't make a good first impression during the preseason. It wasn't due to his production, or lack thereof, as a receiver. He wasn't even targeted once. Instead, it was due to a badly muffed punt that set the Texans up with favorable field position at the 30-yard line. Special teams miscues will get a player cut very quickly, especially since he's already one of many receivers in a crowded Steelers depth chart.

Winner: Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons quarterback

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports