10 burning questions as NFL OTAs begin, including Will Russell Wilson work in Pittsburgh?

As we approach the start of the 2024 NFL OTAs period, teams are grappling with decisions that will influence their futures as they examine their bolstered rosters for the coming season. Notable players like Russell Wilson with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons mean teams, even if they are stronger, have much to learn between now and the start of training camp later this summer.
Teams have made big swings to ensure their long-term success, exemplified by the Baltimore Ravens acquisition of Derrick Henry and the defensive revamp by the Washington Commanders. In contrast, organizations like the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans are banking on emerging talent to propel them forward. As we approach the start of these workouts all over the league, here are some of the burning questions teams must answer between now and when the regular season begins in September.
10. How Effective Will the New England Patriots Rebuild Be?
The New England Patriots have started rebuilding in the post-Bill Belichick era by retaining important players and adding fresh faces such as Kendrick Bourne, Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye. Their approach centers around blending seasoned talent with young talent to form a new-look Patriots team. The success of this reconstruction will be judged based on how well the new additions integrate with the current lineup and the team’s capacity to contend in a competitive AFC East division. The Patriots’ achievements will hinge on how quickly their revamped roster can progress and deliver results, with lots of eyes and pressure on new head coach Jerod Mayo.
9. Will the Dallas Cowboys Overcome Their Defensive Losses?
The Dallas Cowboys experienced notable departures on defense during the offseason, but they have been proactive in filling those gaps by acquiring players through free agency and the draft. After losing key defensive players, including Dorance Armstrong, DE (Washington), Dante Fowler, DE (Washington), Neville Gallimore, DT (Miami), Johnathan Hankins, DT (Seattle), Noah Igbinoghene, CB (Washington) and Stephon Gilmore, who remains unsigned, the team must quickly acclimate new signings to keep pace in the division. How well they blend new talent with their existing roster and maintain a solid defense will be crucial in their pursuit of an NFC East title in 2024.
8. Can the Minnesota Vikings Transition Smoothly from Kirk Cousins?
After Kirk Cousins departed for Atlanta, the Minnesota Vikings opted to bring in Sam Darnold as a temporary quarterback and signed multiple defensive players to enhance their lineup. Darnold’s skills will be closely watched as he aims to demonstrate his leadership abilities for the team. Darnold will be pushed by rookie JJ McCarthy, the Viking’s future at the position. Additionally, the Vikings strengthened their defense by acquiring edge rushers such as Andrew Van Ginkel. The success of the Vikings this season will heavily rely on how well Darnold or McCarthy adjusts and how effectively the defense performs.
7. Will the Miami Dolphins’ Re-Signings Improve Consistency?
The Miami Dolphins have prioritized keeping their top players and bringing in experienced talent such as Odell Beckham Jr. to strengthen their team. They are focused on re-signing key players and bolstering their depth, looking to improve upon the progress they made last season. With Beckham onboard, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gains a reliable target, while the returning players provide stability. What they learn during NFL OTAs and the team’s success hinges on staying consistent and avoiding the injury troubles that hampered them in past seasons.
6. How Will the Green Bay Packers Youth Movement Affect Their Performance?
The Green Bay Packers are embracing a youth movement, signing players like running back Josh Jacobs to replace Aaron Jones and safety Xavier McKinney to strengthen their defense. With a focus on getting younger and more athletic, the Packers aim to support quarterback Jordan Love as he keeps the starting role. The team’s performance will heavily depend on how quickly these younger players can adapt and contribute and Love’s ability to lead the offense effectively. The start of NFL OTAs for the Packers is the first look at how they’ve done building towards that vision.
5. Is Will Levis Ready to Lead the Tennessee Titans?
The Tennessee Titans enter NFL OTAs trusting the future of second-year quarterback Will Levis, making substantial changes and acquisitions to aid in his growth. Notable acquisitions such as wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Tony Pollard are geared towards fostering a dynamic, pass-oriented offense. Following Derrick Henry‘s exit, the Titans are shifting towards a multifaceted approach under offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. This upcoming season will play a pivotal role in assessing Levis’s ability to assume the mantle of franchise quarterback and guide the Titans back into contention in the AFC.
4. Can the Washington Commanders New Additions Solidify Their Defense?
The Washington Commanders made some big changes during the offseason, including bringing in Frankie Luvu, Bobby Wagner, and Austin Ekeler. With Dan Quinn as the new head coach, they are looking to improve their defense and bring a fresh spark to the team. Luvu and Wagner’s skills and experience will be key to Quinn’s defensive strategies. They also added former Cowboys Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler at defensive end, further bolstering the defense. Adding exciting rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and Ekeler’s dual-threat abilities will bring an exciting dynamic to the offense. The success of these moves will rely on how quickly the newcomers can adjust and make an impact.
3. How Will the Baltimore Ravens Utilize Derrick Henry?
The Baltimore Ravens grabbed attention with their recent signing of star running back Derrick Henry to a lucrative two-year contract worth $20 million. Henry’s strong running technique is anticipated to pair well with Lamar Jackson‘s versatile skills in both rushing and passing, forming a powerful duo in the backfield. This acquisition demonstrates the Ravens’ dedication to a robust ground-focused offense, capitalizing on Henry’s effectiveness in critical game situations. Should Henry integrate smoothly into Baltimore’s setup, the Ravens could boast one of the most potent offenses in the league.
2. Will the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Quarterback Gamble Pay Off?
The Pittsburgh Steelers took a daring step by adding Russell Wilson on a one-year contract, aiming to rejuvenate his career following a lackluster period in Denver. Additionally, they brought in linebacker Patrick Queen to bolster their defensive lineup. Teaming up with head coach Mike Tomlin, Wilson brings valuable experience and leadership to the squad. The Steelers’ fortunes will depend on Wilson’s play and the defense’s capacity to rise to the occasion, creating an interesting narrative to follow as the season progresses.
1. Can the New York Jets Build Around Aaron Rodgers?
The New York Jets have made a big move in 2023 by bringing in experienced quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hoping to end their playoff dry spell. Rodgers lasted all of four plays before going down with a season-ending Achilles injury. To support Rodgers’ comeback in 2024, the team has strengthened its lineup by signing defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, offensive guard John Simpson, and offensive tackle Tyron Smith and drafted the highly-touted Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu in the first round. These new additions are geared towards shoring up the offense and defense, giving Rodgers the protection and a well-rounded team necessary for success. How well the Jets can blend these new talents will be crucial in determining if they can compete effectively in the competitive AFC East division.