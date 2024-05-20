10 burning questions as NFL OTAs begin, including Will Russell Wilson work in Pittsburgh?

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

As we approach the start of the 2024 NFL OTAs period, teams are grappling with decisions that will influence their futures as they examine their bolstered rosters for the coming season. Notable players like Russell Wilson with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons mean teams, even if they are stronger, have much to learn between now and the start of training camp later this summer. Teams have made big swings to ensure their long-term success, exemplified by the Baltimore Ravens acquisition of Derrick Henry and the defensive revamp by the Washington Commanders. In contrast, organizations like the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans are banking on emerging talent to propel them forward. As we approach the start of these workouts all over the league, here are some of the burning questions teams must answer between now and when the regular season begins in September.

10. How Effective Will the New England Patriots Rebuild Be?

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have started rebuilding in the post-Bill Belichick era by retaining important players and adding fresh faces such as Kendrick Bourne, Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye. Their approach centers around blending seasoned talent with young talent to form a new-look Patriots team. The success of this reconstruction will be judged based on how well the new additions integrate with the current lineup and the team’s capacity to contend in a competitive AFC East division. The Patriots’ achievements will hinge on how quickly their revamped roster can progress and deliver results, with lots of eyes and pressure on new head coach Jerod Mayo. Read more: 10 worst New England Patriots teams ever, including 2023 Patriots team

9. Will the Dallas Cowboys Overcome Their Defensive Losses?

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

8. Can the Minnesota Vikings Transition Smoothly from Kirk Cousins?

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

After Kirk Cousins departed for Atlanta, the Minnesota Vikings opted to bring in Sam Darnold as a temporary quarterback and signed multiple defensive players to enhance their lineup. Darnold’s skills will be closely watched as he aims to demonstrate his leadership abilities for the team. Darnold will be pushed by rookie JJ McCarthy, the Viking’s future at the position. Additionally, the Vikings strengthened their defense by acquiring edge rushers such as Andrew Van Ginkel. The success of the Vikings this season will heavily rely on how well Darnold or McCarthy adjusts and how effectively the defense performs. Related: Hockenson might miss a majority of the season for the Vikings

7. Will the Miami Dolphins’ Re-Signings Improve Consistency?

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have prioritized keeping their top players and bringing in experienced talent such as Odell Beckham Jr. to strengthen their team. They are focused on re-signing key players and bolstering their depth, looking to improve upon the progress they made last season. With Beckham onboard, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gains a reliable target, while the returning players provide stability. What they learn during NFL OTAs and the team’s success hinges on staying consistent and avoiding the injury troubles that hampered them in past seasons. Related: Miami Dolphins surprisingly release All-Pro player despite NFL salary cap being at new all-time high

6. How Will the Green Bay Packers Youth Movement Affect Their Performance?

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

5. Is Will Levis Ready to Lead the Tennessee Titans?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

4. Can the Washington Commanders New Additions Solidify Their Defense?

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

3. How Will the Baltimore Ravens Utilize Derrick Henry?

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Baltimore Ravens grabbed attention with their recent signing of star running back Derrick Henry to a lucrative two-year contract worth $20 million. Henry’s strong running technique is anticipated to pair well with Lamar Jackson‘s versatile skills in both rushing and passing, forming a powerful duo in the backfield. This acquisition demonstrates the Ravens’ dedication to a robust ground-focused offense, capitalizing on Henry’s effectiveness in critical game situations. Should Henry integrate smoothly into Baltimore’s setup, the Ravens could boast one of the most potent offenses in the league. Related: 3 reasons to fear the Baltimore Ravens as Super Bowl contenders

2. Will the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Quarterback Gamble Pay Off?

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

1. Can the New York Jets Build Around Aaron Rodgers?

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK