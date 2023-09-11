Jets QB Aaron Rodgers injured on first drive of season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers departed his franchise debut four plays into the first quarter on Monday night against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

The Jets said Rodgers was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd beat Jets left tackle Duane Brown and got to Rodgers untouched for a sack for a 10-yard loss with 11:15 left in the first quarter.

Rodgers initially stood up before sitting back on the turf, with trainers running out to check on him.

A cart was waiting by the team’s medical tent while Rodgers was being examined. He eventually got on the cart but then stepped off and walked into the locker room.

Rodgers, 39, was acquired by the Jets from the Green Bay Packers in the offseason. The four-time NFL MVP is entering his 19th season and has stated he expects New York to compete for a Super Bowl.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, replaced Rodgers. Wilson had previously bombed as the starter, prompting the trade for Rodgers.

–Field Level Media