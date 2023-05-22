Results from NFL inquiry into Washington Commanders-Andrew Luck tampering claim revealed

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like the Washington Commanders will avoid any punishments after formal concerns from the Indianapolis Colts were revealed to be unfounded.

The Washington Commanders organization has become adept at creating negative headlines in recent years. In 2022, owner Daniel Snyder and many top executives were put under the spotlight by Congress and several state attorney generals for workplace misconduct and questionable financial decisions.

The sale process for the organization since December has also been unorthodox and far from the norm as Snyder has looked to break purchase records for his disappointing run leading the franchise. Yet, not long after reportedly agreeing on terms for a sale a story was released that only added to Snyder’s abysmal resume as team boss.

Reports came out that before the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders indirectly reached out to retired quarterback Andrew Luck about a possible return to the league. That did not sit well with the Indianapolis Colts since they still own the contractual rights to the multi-time Pro Bowler. The situation concerned them enough that they formally filed a complaint and asked the NFL to look into the situation.

Washington Commanders record (2022): 8-8-1

Well, after an investigation it seems that the rumors were just that, rumors. On Monday, ESPN reported that sources inside the league claim the inquiry has been closed and the results have met the Indianapolis Colts’ satisfaction.

“After further clarification, it has been determined that the Washington Commanders never spoke to Luck or anyone in his immediate circle and, therefore, did not violate the NFL’s anti-tampering policy,” sources reportedly told the outlet recently.

Colts boss Jim Irsay took to Twitter following the original Commanders and Luck story to let his unhappiness be known and even allegedly called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the rumored links. A punishment for clear violations of tampering guidelines could have been serious for the Washington Commanders and might have led to lost draft picks and a severe fine.

Andrew Luck retired from the NFL following a fourth trip to the Pro Bowl and 2018. The gifted QB chose to end his career during his prime due to the vicious football cycle of injuries and recovery became too much for him to deal with.