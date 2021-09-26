Las Vegas Raiders outlast Miami Dolphins in OT to reach 3-0

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr completed a huge 34-yard overtime pass to Bryan Edwards, and Daniel Carlson connected on a 22-yard field goal a few minutes later, leading the host Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Carr passed for 386 yards and two touchdowns as the Raiders (3-0) overcame an early 14-point deficit. Carr eclipsed 300 passing yards for his fifth straight game.

The Raiders recorded their first 3-0 start since 2002.

Carlson, who has an active streak of 29 consecutive made field goals, missed an extra point in the fourth quarter, opening the door for a Miami comeback.

Raiders running back Peyton Barber rushed for a career-high 111 yards and one score.

Miami (1-2) forced overtime with quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s one-yard scramble touchdown on fourth-and-goal with two seconds left in regulation and a two-point conversion pass to Will Fuller. That TD was set up by an interference call in the end zone on Vegas cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

Brissett started his first game since Tua Tagovailoa suffered fractured ribs and was ruled out for at least three contests. Brissett passed for 215 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Miami was also led by veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts, who converted his first career interception into his first touchdown. The Dolphins, meanwhile, have forced at least one turnover in 25 consecutive games.

Miami led 14-2 after the first quarter.

Carr, under pressure from safety Eric Rowe’s blitz, tossed a soft pass right at Roberts, who ran the interception 85 yards for a score.

On Vegas’ next possession, on fourth-and-one from their own 34, Barber was stopped by defensive tackle Zach Sieler for no gain. Miami took advantage of Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s failed gamble, scoring four plays later on Malcolm Brown’s 24-yard run.

A 49-yard punt by Vegas’ AJ Cole was downed inside Miami’s one by Zay Jones. On the next play, Brissett’s bubble screen to Jaylen Waddle resulted in a safety as he was immediately tackled in the end zone by Casey Hayward. It was the Raiders’ first safety since 2015.

Vegas kept coming in the second quarter, cutting its deficit to 14-12 at halftime.

After Carlson’s 50-yard field goal, the Raiders put together a 10-play, 95-yard drive. On first-and-goal from Miami’s four, Barber fumbled, but the ball was recovered by fullback Alec Ingold. On the next play, Carr threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Ingold.

The final play of the first half was Jason Sanders’ 48-yard field-goal miss for Miami, which bounced off the right post.

With 7:17 left in the third, Vegas took its first lead, 19-14, on Hunter Renfrow’s 12-yard touchdown catch. Renfrow beat two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard with a triple move.

Early in the fourth, the Raiders went up 25-14 on Barber’s one-yard run as he jumped over the pile. Carlson missed the extra point.

With 8:34 left, Sanders’ 46-yard field goal cut Miami’s deficit to 25-17.

After Brissett helped tie the score, Carlson (38 yards) and Sanders (50) each made a field goal on their teams’ first overtime possessions.

–Field Level Media