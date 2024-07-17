Could New York Knicks owner James Dolan force his way into Julius Randle contract extension situation?

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

While Julius Randle’s long-term future with the New York Knicks seems cloudy at best, there is a very realistic chance he gets a contract extension from the team due to having a big fan at the highest level of the organization.

Julius Randle has had a very unique tenure in New York. His first season was a letdown, but he bounced back the following year to help lead the franchise back to the playoffs and was showered with chants of MVP. That all changed in 2021-22 when he regressed and left many Knicks fans wondering if he was truly the leader of the team.

Then Jalen Brunson came along two years ago and usurped the top spot on the roster and in fans’ hearts. It has led to a lot of speculation about the three-time All-Star possibly being on the trade block. Especially with just one season left on his current contract. Yet, a new report gives some interesting evidence about why Randle may land an extension from the franchise before he hits the open market next summer.

Julius Randle stats (2023-24): 24.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.0 APG, 33% 3PT

New York Knicks owner ‘loves’ Julius Randle

During an appearance on the “Knicks Film School” podcast, The Athletic Knicks insider Fred Katz revealed a huge nugget of little-known information. “James Dolan has been a huge Julius Randle fan for years. [He] notoriously loves Julius Randle. Part of the reason for that is because all of the fan base was just like, out on him. Dolan was like, ‘That’s my guy.'”

“He loves Randall. He loves that Randall chose New York,” Katz added. “He loves his game. He loves the way he plays. It’s not like there’s some sort of issue with ownership or management. He’s very well respected in the organization.”

Due to the team’s recent success, President Leon Rose and his staff are sure to have the power to make whatever move they feel is best for the roster, including trading Julius Randle. However, the owner of the team being a big fan will surely influence the organization’s future decision-making when it comes to the 29-year-old star.

Jalen Brunson’s recent team-friendly contract extension has also given the Knicks even more flexibility to seriously consider a Julius Randle contract extension in the near future.