Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams offers definitive answer on his future with team

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been floated in NFL trade rumors for over a year. Amid continued uncertainty about the Raiders starting quarterback, the All-Pro wideout offered a definitive answer on his future with Las Vegas.

Adams, heading into his age-31 season, originally requested to be traded to Las Vegas. When the Green Bay Packers began shopping him after the two sides couldn’t agree to a contract extension, the All-Pro receiver made it clear he wanted to play for the Raiders and reunite with Derek Carr.

Davante Adams stats (career): 872 receptions, 10,781 receiving yards, 95 touchdowns

The Carr-Adams connection only lasted one season. Las Vegas then alternated between Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O’Connell in 2023, also firing head coach Josh McDaniels and replacing him with Antonio Pierce. Now, Las Vegas isn’t well-positioned to land one of the top 2024 NFL Draft quarterback prospects, meaning Adams could be catching passes next season from O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.

During his annual youth football camp held in Las Vegas, Adams provided a definitive answer on his future with the Raiders to Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Davante Adams contract: $25.35 million cap hit in 2024, $44.1 million cap hit in 2025, $44.1 million cap hit in 2026, NFL free agent in 2027

“If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now. … This is where I want to be.” Davante Adams on whether or not he wants to play for the Las. Vegas Raiders

There was speculation early in the NFL offseason that quarterback Aaron Rodgers planned to push the New York Jets to reunite him with his former Packers teammate. However, Adams has always made it clear he wants to remain with Las Vegas.

While the Raiders’ quarterback situation remains murky and the team’s chances of becoming a playoff contender in 2024 aren’t high, Adams is firm in his commitment. However, his statement likely won’t stop more NFL trade rumors and speculation this fall if the team is struggling.