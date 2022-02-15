What a Kyler Murray for Deshaun Watson trade could look like

We’ve known about Deshaun Watson wanting a trade from the Houston Texans for over a year now. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray‘s possible frustrations have only recently come to light. That’s if there’s anything going on at all.

Still, it won’t prevent us or anyone else from speculating all season about Kyler Murray trade scenarios this offseason. Here’s the latest — a Deshaun Watson trade sending the Pro Bowl QB to Arizona for Kyler Murray.

Deshaun Watson could reunite with DeAndre Hopkins

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Would a trade to the Arizona Cardinals appeal to Deshaun Watson? If his legal situation clears up, having a full no-trade clause gives Watson control over his next playing destination. Honestly, at this point, Watson likely would be happy to just be back on a playing field starting under center for any NFL team in 2022 after a full season off.

Yet, going to Arizona has to have plenty of intrigue for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. Of course, the weather is beautiful, but in addition to those benefits, the Cardinals have a deeply talented roster on both sides of the ball. He’d instantly have the best offensive line he’s ever played behind and instantly lands on a team that reached the playoffs last season.

Oh yeah, and he’d reunite with DeAndre Hopkins, one of the best wide receivers in the game. With Watson throwing to Hopkins, he enjoyed three seasons tallying 1,000-plus receiving yards while reaching the Pro Bowl all three years.

With the Texans hoping to move on from Watson as soon as possible this offseason, it’s safe to say, for Watson, landing in Arizona would be a perfect fit. But how does the trade look for Kyler Murray?

Kyler Murray can provide spark to Houston Texans fanbase

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

So a trade to the Cardinals might work out best for Deshaun Watson, but how would Kyler Murray respond to a trade to the Houston Texans? To be honest, he may not like the idea very much. By all appearances, Murray is extremely competitive. Like many players, Murray hates to lose. It could be part of the reason why tensions have risen in Arizona.

When the losses pile up, does Murray point the finger at himself, or does he start questioning others involved in making the pie?

If he were to play for the Texans, a franchise considered to be one of the worst-run organizations in pro sports, chances are, they would continue being one of the worst teams in the league.

As much as Murray might like the idea of playing football in his home state of Texas again, where he won three championships in high school, he’d probably prefer to land with a better team. With Dak Prescott not going anywhere, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t an option. Not that the Texas native ever liked them anyway.

This means if Murray wants to return home, landing with the Texans might be his next best option, even if that means a bit of a rebuilding process.

How a Kyler Murray for Deshaun Watson trade could work

The idea might check out, but how would a Kyler Murray for Deshaun Watson trade work?

It could be fairly simple. Watson’s trade value isn’t exactly at its peak at the moment. The same goes for Murray.

Arizona Cardinals trade: Kyler Murray

Houston Texans trade: Deshaun Watson

After Murray’s Cardinals fell apart down the stretch, there’s now some question as to whether he is the franchise elevator he was selected to be in 2019.

Fans have already seen Watson do a lot with little around him in Houston. For the Cardinals, if Watson is found not guilty, the idea of a Watson for Murray trade has to be appealing. And for Houston, landing a former No. 1 overall pick who still has the potential to be a franchise QB who also happens to be a Texas native might be the best option available.

For that reason, the teams might feel best about a straight-up swap. Murray for Watson. Watson for Murray.

Both players can then seek contract extensions with their new teams, where they’re likely to be paid as the highest earners in the NFL, which would likely keep both QBs happy in the interim. Then the Texans just need to figure out how to build a winning team.

