Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings earn first win of 2021 against Seattle Seahawks

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball during the first quarter against Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins completed 30 of 38 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns as the Minnesota Vikings earned their first victory of the season, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 30-17 Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Alexander Mattison, playing for Dalvin Cook who was sidelined by an ankle injury, rushed 26 times for 112 yards for the Vikings (1-2) and added 59 yards on six receptions.

Greg Joseph, who missed a last-second, 37-yard field goal attempt that would’ve given the Vikings a victory at Arizona last week, made all three of his kicks to account for all of the scoring after the intermission.

The Seahawks (1-2) blew a double-digit lead for the second consecutive week after losing to visiting Tennessee 33-30 in overtime the previous Sunday.

Russell Wilson was 23-of-32 passing for 298 yards and a touchdown for the Seahawks. Chris Carson rushed 12 times for 80 yards and a score.

The Vikings rallied from an early 17-7 deficit.

Cousins found Adam Thielen for a 15-yard touchdown pass to cut Seattle’s lead to 17-14 with 5:32 left in the first half.

Seattle had a chance to score on its first four drives of the game, but Jason Myers missed a 44-yard field goal with 3:18 left in the second quarter. It snapped a streak of 37 consecutive field goals for Myers, the fourth-longest in NFL history.

The Vikings took advantage, with Cousins driving them down the field and hitting Justin Jefferson with a 3-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left in the half to give Minnesota a 21-17 advantage. Jefferson had a game-high nine receptions for 118 yards.

The Seahawks tallied on their first drive of the game, as Wilson hit DK Metcalf with a 10-yard scoring strike.

The Vikings responded with a 70-yard drive capped by Cousins’ 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Conklin.

Seattle got a 53-yard field goal from Myers with 32 seconds left in the opening quarter to take a 10-7 lead.

The Seahawks scored again on their next possession as Carson rushed for a 30-yard TD, making it 17-7.

–Field Level Media