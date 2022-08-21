Top rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux leaves New York Giants game with knee injury

The No. 5 overall pick of the New York Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is being relied on to make a major impact for the rebuilding team.

Unfortunately, the Oregon product exited in the first half of Sunday’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a right knee injury.

Thibodeaux was undercut on a block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss and was on the field as the broadcast went to commercial break. The star pass rusher waived off a cart at the Meadowlands before going to the medical tent to get checked out.

#Giants rookie DE Kayvon Thibodeaux went down and was grabbing his right knee. The cart came out, but he waved it off and limped off. He’s now in the locker room.



Here’s what happened, bottom of the screen:



pic.twitter.com/K867fyTVk0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2022

That’s an ugly-looking injury right there. And in reality, it’s one of the reasons important players like Thibodeaux should be limited in the preseason despite needing the reps.

Kayvon Thibodeaux injury updates and what it means

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Almost immediately, the youngster was ruled out for the remainder of the game. However, it must be noted that he was also seen on the sidelines smiling and laughing after being checked out by the Giants’ medical staff. That seems to be pretty good news.

It wouldn’t make sense for us to speculate further on the extent of the injury until the Giants provide an update. Said update should come early Monday morning after more tests are conducted on the young star.

Thibodeaux, 21, is considered one of the best young rookie defenders in the game after an excellent college career with the Ducks. He recorded 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks a season ago.

We’ll have further updates on this injury scare as they become available.