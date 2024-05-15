Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers to battle in Christmas Day 2024 game, but on Netflix?

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers will be the featured game on Christmas Day 2024, but where the game airs will be a first for the NFL.

This week is a notable one on the NFL offseason schedule since the complete details of every team’s 2024 schedule are expected to be released by the league. Over the last few days, certain information has already been leaked to build interest in the eventual unveiling of the complete rundown.

However, Wednesday brought an interesting wrinkle when it was reported that Netflix had reached a three-year deal with the NFL to be the exclusive home of both of the NFL’s Christmas Day games. The massive streaming service is expected to pay just under $1 billion — or a little less than $150 million per game — for the rights to the Week 17 matchup in their continued push to air live sports.

Along with the news of Netflix getting into the NFL business, it was reported by Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz that one of those games that the service will have is a Week 17 clash that will see the Pittsburgh Steelers host the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Netflix has been making a concerted effort to compete with AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime for live sports offerings on their service, however, they have had little luck until recently.

Earlier this year the service announced a deal with WWE to be the exclusive home of the weekly flagship show Monday Night Raw, and they will also broadcast the highly anticipated July boxing bout between heavyweight legend Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

