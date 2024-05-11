Taylor Swift eras tour dates will have a significant impact on NFL schedule 2024, 3 NFL teams

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As Swifties look up which Taylor Swift eras tour dates they can attend, the upcoming release of the NFL schedule 2024 might’ve been influenced by where Swift will be this fall.

Swift already made her own accommodations for the NFL, traveling from her concert in Tokyo to Las Vegas to see boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. This time around, it could be the NFL that is adjusting things to accommodate Swift’s schedule.

Related: Taylor Swift made huge donation to family of victim of Chiefs’ parade shooting

While The Eras Tour is currently overseas, with concerts in Paris, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the UK, Italy, Poland, Germany, Canada and Austria this summer, Swift will be making her way back to the United States this fall.

For as popular as the NFL is in the U.S., even the league knows it can’t compete with Swift’s fame and popularity. That’s why several of The Eras Tour dates could have a direct impact on the NFL schedule this season.

Related: Examining Taylor Swift’s massive impact on the NFL

Swift is scheduled to perform at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida from Friday, October 18 through Sunday, October 20. That’s also home for the Miami Dolphins, who will either have to have their bye week in the middle of October (Week 7) or play on the road on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The New Orleans Saints are in the same situation. With the Caesars Superdome booked for three consecutive days of performances from Swigt from Friday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 27, Derek Carr and the Saints will either have a bye week in Week 8 or travel around the same time Swift arrives in New Orleans to play elsewhere.

Related: Dating Taylor Swift forced Travis Kelce to buy a new house

Finally, the Indianapolis Colts are going to experience the same thing a week later. Swift is performing at Lucas Oil Stadium from Nov. 1-3, meaning the Colts bye week is either in Week 9 or Indianapolis will be without its NFL team for a few days as they travel to accommodate Swift’s schedule.

There’s no decision to make for the stadium owners, as three days of Swift performing will easily draw more ticket sales and stadium revenue than a single NFL game. As for the league itself, adjusting the NFL schedule for a few teams is worth the small hassle considering the added popularity Swift brought to the NFL in 2023.