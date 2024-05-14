fbpx
JR Motorsports crew chief suspended by NASCAR after L1-level infraction

Two Truck Series crew members were suspended for safety equipment violations

NASCAR issued penalties on Tuesday to Sam Mayer and the JR Motorsports No. 1 Xfinity Series team led by crew chief Mardy Lindley.

Following the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 on Saturday at Darlington Raceway, the No. 1 team was assessed an L1-level penalty for violating ‘Sections 14.3.1.4 A’ which deal with ‘Inspection Re-Certification’ of the NASCAR Rule Book.

It was discovered that the team made a change to the car that would have necessitated another run through the recertification process. Typically, when a chassis goes through an incident or its certification date has passed, it must be re-certified. NASCAR did not specifically cite which has occurred.

Thus, NASCAR assessed the team a loss of 10 driver and 10 owner points but also fined Lindley $10,000 and suspended him for the next race, scheduled for May 25, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Additionally, NASCAR penalized a pair of crew members in the Craftsman Truck Series for safety equipment violations, specifically ‘Sections 14.3.1.2 A & B & D’ of the series rule book. Specifically, Rev Racing No. 2 rear tire carrier Jerick Newsome and Thorsport No. 88 tire carrier Marcus Horton have been suspended for the next race, this weekend, at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.

