VIDEO: Sad yet hilarious Jorge Soler batting practice moment adds to San Francisco Giants are cursed narrative

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants free agent addition Jorge Soler had a frustrating moment during a recent batting practice session that almost confirms the hilarious narrative that this team just seems cursed.

Heading into the MLB games today the Giants are looking to avoid a three-game sweep against the hated Los Angeles Dodgers and continue to sink further in the National League West standings. It is a surprising and frustrating start for a team that had high hopes to begin the 2024 campaign.

Also Read: MLB executive suggests Japanese star Roki Sasaki might sign with San Francisco Giants

Jorge Soler injury: Right shoulder strain

The Giant’s roster needed a boost to compete in a tough division and right before the season started they made a slew of notable signings, including 2023 Cy Young Blake Snell and veteran power hitter Jorge Soler. Unfortunately, Snell wasn’t impressive before an injury sidelined him for the last few weeks and Soler is off to a rough start (.202 average) and is also dealing with an injury.

The 32-year-old is currently recovering from a shoulder strain and is currently on the injured list, however, on Tuesday night a mishap during a batting practice session added insult and potentially another ailment to the injury he already has.

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jorge Soler hit in the head by fouled pitched

Jorge Soler was struck in the head by his own batted ball during his pregame BP session pic.twitter.com/NKgszVAyee — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 14, 2024

During his batting session — which can be viewed above — Soler hit a ball that went up into the batting cage. Unfortunately for him, it careened back down at a pretty high speed and smacked him right on the top of his head. He immediately stopped the session and squatted down in obvious pain.

Eventually, a trainer came to check on him and his practice ended then and there. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area revealed afterward that Soler did not incur another injury from the fouled pitch. But it just seems like another moment in a season that has been nothing but bad news for the Giants.

Jorge Soler stats (2024): .202 AVG, .294 OBP, .361 SLG, 5 HR, 8 RBI, 14 R

Also Read: 12 most overrated MLB players right now, including San Francisco Giants 3B Matt Chapman

After winning 107 games in 2021, the team has gone into a steep decline that has included striking out on several major free-agent targets in the last few offseasons. The recent disappointing results on various levels are part of a mild cursed narrative that has been developing around the team over the last year.