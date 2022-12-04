San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out with foot injury

Update: The 49ers have changed Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury designation from an ankle issue to a foot injury and have ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers entered Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins winners of four consecutive games and in first place in the NFC West.

Garoppolo has been on an absolute roll since taking over for the injured Trey Lance back in Week 2. For many, this had San Francisco as one of the top Super Bowl contenders heading into a game against a first-place Dolphins squad.

Unfortunately, Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury on the team’s first possession of the game inside Levi’s Stadium. While San Francisco initially indicated that Garoppolo was questionable to return, he was seen leaving the field on a cart. That’s never a good sign.

Rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy ultimately replaced Garoppolo under center with all eyes on QB1 and his status moving forward on Sunday.

Jimmy Garoppolo stats (2022): 67% completion, 2,381 yards, 18 total TD, 4 INT, 103.0 QB rating

As you can see, Garoppolo was playing the best football of his career prior to suffering the aforementioned injury on Sunday.

It also must be noted that the signal caller missed multiple games back in 2020 with a high-ankle sprain. We’re not going to guess about this latest injury until more information becomes available.

For now, Jimmy Garoppolo is sidelined to injury with Mr. Irrelevant taking snaps for a Super Bowl contender. That’s not ideal.