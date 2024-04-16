Could Jalen Brunson give the Knicks a discount in a contract extension? New rumor suggests it’s very possible

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A new report from a New York Knicks insider suggests that MVP candidate Jalen Brunson may be open to taking a team-friendly deal in a possible contract extension.

Heading into the NBA games today the Knicks are at home resting up as teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors fight to make it into the round of eight in the NBA Playoffs. A lot of credit can be thrown around for New York’s 50-win season, but much of it should go in the direction of Jalen Brunson.

Current Jalen Brunson contract: 4 years, $104 million (Two years left on deal)

The first-time All-Star was unbelievable this season as he played like an MVP and was a year-long anchor for the team while several major players dealt with months-long injuries. That is why it wasn’t too surprising when it was suggested last week that the 27-year-old would be open to talking contract extension with two years still left on his deal.

While it is unclear if the Knicks are interested in talking an extension, a new report from SNY NBA reporter Ian Begley may make them look a lot harder at trying to lock up a new long-term deal this summer.

Jalen Brunson is not interested in setting records with his next contract

“From what I’ve heard, [Brunson] doesn’t really care about being a headline moneymaking player as a free agent. He’s not caught up in that stuff,” Begley said during a new edition of his “The Putback” podcast. “He likes it here and he really wants to see this organization keep going in this direction and to have success with him here. So I think they’re open to [extension talks] but there are other factors at play beyond the money.”

While Jalen Brunson landed a massive four-year, $104 million deal two summers ago, that contract now looks like a bargain based on how he has performed in his first two seasons. So he has a lot of leverage to get a huge raise if he continues to play like this.

Jalen Brunson stats (2023-24): 27.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 40% 3PT

However, he has been open about his enjoyment of being a Knick, playing in Madison Square Garden, and is very happy about getting to play with former college teammates Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. If anyone might take a contract that’s a raise but not the most money possible, it would be Brunson.