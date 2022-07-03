Atlanta Braves favored to land Jacob deGrom if he leaves the Mets

Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom has not seen the bump thus far this season as he recovers from a stress reaction in his right scapula. In fact, he has not pitched in a big league game since July 7, 2021.

With the New York Mets’ star nearing a return, we’re hearing some interesting information about his future beyond the 2022 MLB season.

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, there’s a “perception in some corners of the industry” that deGrom could very well leave the Mets for the hated Atlanta Braves should he opt out of his contract this coming winter.

Well, wouldn’t that be insane?

Jacob deGrom likely to opt out of his contract and become a free agent

deGrom, 34, has a player option of $30.5 million for next season. Given his advanced age and recent injury issues, it makes senses that the righty would want one more long-term contract before he calls it quits. He’s made his intentions clear in this regard. He’s likely to test the open market come winter time.

“That’s the business side of baseball. As a player, you build in opt-outs — that’s the business side. But for me, I don’t want that to be any distraction.” Jacob deGrom to reporters during spring training, via ESPN

It might simply come down to finances. Both the Mets and Braves are built to win long-term. New York is currently in first place in the NL East with a 48-30 record heading into Sunday’s action. Atlanta is the defending World Series champions and sits at 46-33 after some initial struggles to open the 2022 season.

Jacob deGrom stats (2018-21): 31-21 record, 1.94 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 774 strikeouts in 581 innings

As you can see, DeGrom has been the single most dominant pitcher when he’s been on the bump over the past few years.

Despite injury concerns, some team is going to offer him a bounty in free agency. It very well could be the Atlanta Braves — sending shockwaves throughout the NL East in the process.