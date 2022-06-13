Jacksonville Jaguars view Travon Walker as a force as outside linebacker

Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly taking a while to make up their mind on who was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft back in April, they appear thrilled with their choice of Travon Walker so far.

While they may not have had a chance to see the rookie out of Georgia play in his first game quite yet, they have gotten an early look at his talents in minicamp thus far. And the early results have been all positive.

Jaguars defensive coordinator gushes over Travon Walker

Although the Jags view Travon Walker as capable of playing multiple positions in the NFL, they like him most as an outside linebacker for now. Measuring in at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Walker appears to be a natural fit at linebacker, but he obviously also has the size to play on the line in some schemes as well.

But if there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s his athletic ability, which was on full display at the NFL Scouting Combine, when the 21-year-old Georgia native ran a 4.51 40-yard dash. This advanced quickness has coaches excited about how he matches up with offensive tackles off the edge.

Here’s Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell on his thoughts about Walker based on what he’s seen first-hand so far.

“I think his best position is outside linebacker because of his length, his athletic ability going against tackles. That is a premium position in this defense. He can play other positions, but his home for us is outside linebacker, where we see him being a force. We are going to try to mold him and let him take off and go.” Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell on Travon Walker

After Doug Pederson decided to excuse veterans on the roster from having to participate in their mandatory three-day minicamp, coaches will only have more opportunities to work closely with the newest additions to the team over the next few days. It sounds as if Jags DC Mike Caldwell can’t wait for what’s in store for Walker once he gets his feet wet.

“You think about the size — his height, his weight, his speed — it’s like a unicorn. He is unique. He plays that way and you see it on tape. You see the burst, you see the speed, you see the moves he has. We are excited about him, and I think he will be ready to roll.”

