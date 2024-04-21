Indianapolis Colts GM addresses possibility of trade up for Marvin Harrison Jr

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts were relatively quiet this offseason, with general manager Chris Ballard striking out on a trade for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. In a 2024 NFL Draft class with franchise-altering talent playing the same positions as some of the biggest Colts draft needs in 2024, there has been recent speculation of a trade-up.

In his first 2024 NFL Draft mock, Peter Schrager of NFL.com had Indianapolis trading up for the ninth overall pick to select wide receiver Malik Nabers. It’s worth noting that Schrager’s mock draft is influenced by conversations with general managers and executives, with the NFL Network analyst one of the most well-connected people in sports media.

Even after re-signing Michael Pittman Jr. and making him one of the highest-paid NFL players at his position, wide receiver is still viewed as a primary need for Indianapolis. With the front office and coaching staff committed to building a strong supporting cast around quarterback Anthony Richardson, this year’s pool of prospects could be particularly appealing to the Colts.

One stands out in particular. Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of Colts’ legend Marvin Harrison, is the best wide receiver prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. Not only is he rated by some analysts as the best overall prospect in 2024, but many around the league believe his ceiling is a Hall of Fame player.

During a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Ballard directly addressed the possibility of trading up for Harrison Jr. on Thursday when asked if he had ‘any thoughts’ about trading up for the All-American wideout.

“Sure there is, when I go into fantasyland. It would be very difficult for us to get up that high.” Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard on if he has any thoughts of trading up for Marvin Harrison Jr. (H/T James Boyd of The Athletic)

As Ballard said, the cost of moving up for Harrison Jr. makes acquiring him extremely difficult. If Indianapolis wanted an offensive weapon that is widely viewed as a future All-Pro talent in the NFL, it would need to get into a bidding war with teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos.

The problem with that is the Arizona Cardinals (fourth overall pick) and Los Angeles Chargers (fifth overall pick) are putting the quarterback tax on those picks. Denver and Minnesota both want quarterbacks, which means potentially parting with three first-round picks to move into the top five this year.

From the Colts’ perspective, that’s simply not a bidding war they can afford to get into. With needs at cornerback, tight end and on both sides of the trenches, Indianapolis is better off staying put in Round 1 and taking the best player available.