Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions look to write a new narrative this year. After being the stars of HBO’s hit series Hard Knocks, Jared Goff and crew will be on the hunt for something the Detroit Lions have never seen before: A Super Bowl. With all the hype surrounding the Lions this season will they be able to get it done?

As the season has arrived, you’re probably wondering how you’re going to be able to keep up with all the action this year. Most of the Lions’ games will be broadcasted on NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, and the NFL Network. With streaming services becoming the newest way to watch all of your sports, read on to find out how to watch the Detroit Lions this season and see if they can change how the team has been looked at for far too long.

Where can you stream almost all of the Detroit Lions games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $69.99+ Yes YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

Our preferred service: Watch Detroit Lions games on Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV is not only our most affordable option for streaming the Detroit Lions this year, but it is also the best spot to catch local games as a Lions fan. For just $35 a month, you can gain access to 32+ live TV channels. For sports fans, we suggest going with either the Blue plan or the Orange and Blue plan to get the most out of Sling TV this NFL Season.

Although there is no free trial for Sling TV right now, they are offering new customers $10 off their first month’s subscription, bringing your total down to $25 or $40. With such a low cost and everything you need to stream the Detroit Lions this year, it’s a no-brainer as to why Sling TV is our preferred service.

Read the full Sling TV review.

Watch Detroit Lions games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV is a great option to livestream the Detroit Lions this 2022 season. With two plans offering 75+ live TV channels, on-demand content, and an option for ad-free content from Hulu’s library, you can’t go wrong with Hulu. We can’t forget to mention that along with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you’ll also gain exclusive access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus giving you an even larger selection of content to enjoy.

Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but with all of the local channel access, original content, and the addition of two other streaming services, we think you’ll see the value as soon as you sign up. Don’t wait until the Lions are on a winning streak to sign up. Get in on all the action now with Hulu + Live TV.

Read the full Hulu review.

Watch Detroit Lions games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is the streaming service of choice for someone who needs to stream a bunch of different stuff all at once. Offering the option to stream on 20 screens in your home gives the kids the opportunity to watch whatever they want while you sit back and enjoy the game. With four different plans to choose from, there is a plan for everyone based on your needs.

DIRECTV STREAM is also offering a five-day free trial, so you can test out the streaming service before you fully commit. Take advantage of a full week of free football and see just why DIRECTV STREAM might be the right choice for you. Along with the free trial, this streaming service is offering new users $40 off their first two months ($20 per month). Take advantage of the savings and watch every touchdown from the Lions this season.

Read the full DIRECTV STREAM review.

Watch Detroit Lions games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV’s plans begin at $69.99 per month and offer an extensive amount of live TV channels. It also offers 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and 10 simultaneous streams. For the sports fan looking to catch all the action this NFL season FuboTV has you covered. The Ultimate plan is a sports fan’s ideal package, as it includes FuboTV’s Sports Plus package, giving you access to more college networks and other sports-related content.

The best of all, FuboTV offers new customers a seven-day free trial, so you can test out the waters before fully diving in. With all of these perks and a competitive channel listing, FuboTV could be the perfect setup for Lions fans this year.

Read the full FuboTV review.

Watch Detroit Lions games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV is a unique streaming service as they only offer users one main package to choose from. This may not be what everyone is looking for, but they take the hassle out of figuring out which package is the best for you and provide everyone with the same awesome experience. Starting at $64.99 per month and offering 85+ live channels, YouTube originals, and a killer two-week free trial, there’s no reason not to give YouTube TV a chance. New users will also get $50 off your first month, creating an opportunity you won’t want to pass up on to watch the Detroit Lions this season.