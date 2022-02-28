Green Bay Packers to play London home game in 2022

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL International Series is expanding in 2022 and the Green Bay Packers will be playing their first international game, leaving Lambeau Field behind to play in London.

In an effort to grow pro football, the NFL expanded internationally in 2007. It sends teams every year to play overseas in some of the most popular stadiums on earth. While the Jacksonville Jaguars are a yearly fixture in the international series, the Packers have avoided it until now.

Related: 2022 Green Bay Packers mock draft

On Monday, the NFL announced the Packers will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in 2022. Green Bay was the last remaining team to not play a regular-season game in the NFL International Series.

The specific date for the Packers’ home game in London isn’t known, though the NFL schedule will likely make it a primetime game played early on a Sunday morning in the United States.

“This is something the league office has been talking to us for a long time about. We were the last team to play a game internationally. The fans there are really going to relate well to the Packers organization. It’s a great opportunity for NFL fans in Europe to become more familiar with the Packers and be more likely to come to Lambeau for a game in the future.” Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy on London home game, via Packers.com

The Jaguars (Wembley Stadium), New Orleans Saints (Tottenham), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Germany) and Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City) will also host home games as part of the 2022 NFL International Series.

Green Bay Packers players react to London home game

Noooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!! — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) February 28, 2022