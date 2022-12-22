Giants promote former All-Pro Landon Collins to active roster

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that the team was signing Landon Collins from their practice squad onto the active roster.

Collins, once an All-Pro safety for New York, rejoined the team in early October via the practice squad. The 28-year-old now serves as an inside linebacker and was elevated to the Giants’ gameday roster three times, most recently last week in a 20-12 win over Washington.

After three elevations, the Giants had to sign Collins to the 53-man roster if they wanted to continue playing him.

“It’s exciting because now you get to really contribute,” Collins told reporters Thursday, per ESPN. “Now you get to make some plays for this team and make that run. The run is as big as it comes. This opportunity is a blessing and I’m thankful for it.”

Collins was the Giants’ second-round draft pick (No. 33 overall) in 2015 and was an All-Pro selection in 2016 after collecting 125 tackles, four sacks, five interceptions and a fumble recovery.

He signed a six-year, $84 million contract with Washington after hitting free agency in 2019, but the Commanders released him in March after three injury-plagued seasons. He tore his Achilles in 2020 and a foot injury cut short his 2021 season.

In eight NFL seasons, Collins has recorded 680 tackles, 10 sacks, 11 interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

–Field Level Media