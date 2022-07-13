Frankie Muniz has eyes on NASCAR for the 2023 season

David Wallace/The Republic

Frankie Muniz, populary known as Malcolm in the hit TV show “Malcolm in the Middle”, has his eyes set on NASCAR for the 2023 season and continues to talk to organizations within the sport.

What is Muniz working on for the 2023 season and what are his thoughts on progressing through NASCAR?

Frankie Muniz in talks with ARCA, Truck, and Xfinity teams

Frankie Muniz talked on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio about his current ride status for the 2023 season as he tries to enter the NASCAR ranks.

While it might seem odd on the surface for a person of Muniz’s status to have an interest in competing in NASCAR, this isn’t new for him and is something he’s taking seriously.

“We’re talking to a bunch of teams, both in ARCA and Trucks, y’know Xfinity. I want to be realistic, too. Obviously, I haven’t done a ton of oval racing, so everywhere I’m gonna go next year is gonna be new. In that same sense, I want to move up quickly. I don’t want to throw myself completely off the deep end.” Frankie Muniz on SiriusXM Radio

It appears that Muniz has the correct idea when it comes to progressing through NASCAR. The first area of concern seems to be securing a ride and ARCA/Trucks is the best place to start that process.

The 36-year-old actor has previous experience that will be touched on later in the article so it’s not for show or something out of the blue for him.

Muniz shared more thoughts on his development and what will be best for him moving forward as he looks to get into the sport.

“I want to make sure that I’m ready. I believe that I am, but it’s all about kinda putting the best deal together with a Truck ride or ARCA ride. I just want to be in a race car, so as much as possible, as much seat time as possible is going to be key for me, especially for the rest of this year and next year. Just to keep learning and progressing.” Frankie Muniz on being ready for nascar

For a driver trying to make a name for themselves, seat time is very important and one of the most crucial items when it comes to development. Muniz appears to be on the right track in this area.

This isn’t the first time it has been mentioned too. Muniz talked on the FOX Sports broadcast prior to the NASCAR All-Star Race earlier this year and expressed his desire to race in NASCAR.

However, what series might be the best for him, and which teams could give him a shot?

Frankie Muniz’s previous experience and potential rides

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Frankie Muniz has previous experience in racing that dates back to the 2005 season. Muniz raced in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Races in both 2005 and 2006 with the best finish of third place.

Muniz then moved to Formula BMW USA and raced for Jenson Motorsport in 2006. It only got better for Muniz when he moved to the Cooper Tires Presents the Champ Car Atlantic Championship in 2007 and 2008.

The driver improved from 22nd to 11th in the point standings with a best finish of ninth place. Finally, Muniz moved to the IMSA Cooper Tires Atlantic Championship in 2009 and ran most of the season.

He finished ninth in the standings for Team Stargate Worlds and didn’t race on a full-time basis again. However, while it might not be full-time, Muniz is looking to run in NASCAR.

Muniz shared his overall goal for next season during the interview.

“That is the goal…is to be in a Truck or do ARCA National or both.” Frankie Muniz

What organizations could allow Muniz to compete in ARCA and/or the NASCAR Truck Series? One organization that comes to mind is Bret Holmes Racing.

The organization fields both ARCA and Truck entries that would be good for Muniz’s development. They are both quality rides and would allow him to learn and develop against the best drivers.

If not Bret Holmes Racing, another organization could be Reaume Brothers Racing. They give opportunities to many drivers looking to join the sport, specifically the Truck Series.

Both organizations would be good choices for Muniz as he tries to reach his ultimate goal of racing in NASCAR. The 36-year-old could grow and try to prove he deserves even better equipment in the future.

It’s certainly something to keep an eye on moving forward and it would be a quite popular addition to NASCAR if everything came to fruition for Muniz next season.